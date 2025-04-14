2 soldiers killed, 1 wounded in Basilan ambush

The Army in Basilan launched a manhunt against the gunmen who killed two soldiers and wounded another one in an ambush in Tuburan town last Friday.

Colonel J-jay Javines, Armed Forces of the Philippines Western Mindanao Command spokesperson said the three soldiers of the 18th Infantry Battalion were on their way to their command post when they were attacked in Barangay Dugas.

Javines said checkpoints were placed along the northern part of the island province where the attackers fled. (Froilan Gallardo/MindaNews)

Smuggled cigarettes seized in Lanao del Sur

Another shipment of smuggled cigarettes was busted by the police and two suspects were arrested in an anti-smuggling operation in Lanao del Sur.

Colonel Roberto Daculan, Lanao del Sur police director said the shipment was intercepted when policemen flagged down an SUV in Bacolod-kalawi, Lanao del Sur last Sunday.

Daculan estimated the seized cigarettes at P480,000. He did not identify the suspects except to say they are all residents of Madalung village in Picong town. (Froilan Gallardo/MindaNews)