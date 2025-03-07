4 new ‘barrio’ doctors deployed in Lanao Norte

Four new medical doctors have been deployed to Lanao del Norte last Thursday as part of the Department of Health’s “Doctors to the Barrios” program.

DOH Region 10 Director Dr. Sulpicio Legaspi Jr. said the doctors will be assigned to the municipalities to support the local government in delivering health services.

Lanao del Norte Governor Imelda Dimaporo welcomed the arrival of the doctors saying the local government will fully support them, and assured the province is safe. (Froilan Gallardo/MindaNews)

Shabu worth P10.2M seized in Zambo, Pagadian

Anti-drug operatives seized P10.2 million worth of shabu and arrested six suspects during two operations in Zamboanga and Pagadian cities last Thursday.

Maharani Gadaoni-Tosoc, Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency Region 9 Director, said four suspects were arrested and a kilo of shabu was seized during a buy-bust operation in Barangay Roque, Zamboanga City.

Tosoc said two more suspects with 500 grams of shabu were arrested at a shopping mall parking lot in Barangay San Pedro, Pagadian City. (Froilan Gallardo/MindaNews)

NAMFREL to voters: don’t sell your votes

The National Citizens’ Movement for Free Elections or NAMFREL urged voters not to sell their votes amid concerns about political groups buying votes and individuals willing to accept money in exchange for their votes.

NAMFREL Cagayan de Oro coordinator Nestor Banuag said the voters should know that selling their votes would undermine the integrity of the election process.

Banuag said that as a citizen arm of the Commission on Elections, they are focusing on voter education as one way of assisting voters. (Froilan Gallardo/MindaNews)