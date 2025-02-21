Zambo Peninsula sports meet opens on February 23

Close to 1,000 athletes and coaches are expected to converge in Siocon town, Zamboanga del Norte for the annual Zamboanga Peninsula Regional Athletic Association meet 2025 on February 23-28.

The local government of Siocon has spruced up the town’s sports facilities including the rubberized oval of the Julian Soriano Memorial Sports Center, the Siocon Cultural Exhibition Center and the municipal plaza.

The week-long sports meet is a qualifier for the 65th Palarong Pambansa in Laoag, Ilocos Norte in May this year. (Froilan Gallardo/MindaNews)

CHR probes killing of village official in Zambo Sur

A team from the Commission on Human Rights has been sent to Pagadian City to investigate the killing of a barangay councilman of Kumalarang town in Zamboanga del Sur.

Colonel Restituto Pangusban, police director of Zamboanga del Sur police office said Francisco Maca Jr. died of multiple gunshot wounds when gunmen ambushed him in front of a school campus in Pagadian City last Wednesday.

The CHR condemned the ambush as “a violent act which fosters fear and intimidation among public servants.” (Froilan Gallardo/MindaNews)

Engineer shot dead in Cotabato City

An engineer was shot dead Wednesday by a subordinate worker inside a shopping mall that was still being constructed in Cotabato City.

Cotabato City police director Colonel Jibin Bongcayao said Roland Daguan, the victim, was shot thrice by the suspect over work issues.

Bongcayao said responding policemen arrested a suspect who is now undergoing investigation. (Froilan Gallardo/MindaNews)