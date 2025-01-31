FTGP members surrender in Surigao City

Members of the bogus indigenous peoples group Federal Tribal Government of the Philippines have started to surrender to the police following a crackdown on their leaders in Surigao City.

Lt. Col. Diomedes Cuadra Jr., commander of the PNP First Surigao del Norte Provincial Mobile Force Company said 15 members of the group from Monkayo, Davao de Oro approached them and expressed their desire to surrender.

Surigao City Mayor Pablo Yves Dumlao II said two of those who surrendered told them their leaders promised them salaries ranging from P18,000 to P50,000.

Police have filed criminal complaints against leaders of the group who ordered the closure of several establishments in Surigao City. (Froilan Gallardo/MindaNews)

2 suspected rebels killed in Butuan clash

Two suspected New People’s Army rebels were killed in a 10-minute encounter with troops from the 29th Infantry Battalion in Barangay Los Angeles, Butuan City last Wednesday.

Brigadier General Artemio Sadural, commander of the 901st Infantry Brigade said they seized one AK-47 rifle, one Bushmaster rifle, ammunition and medical supplies.

Sadural said the slain rebels were members of the NPA’s Sub -Regional Sentro de Grabidad Westland unit. (Froilan Gallardo/MindaNews)

P9.4M worth of smuggled cigarettes seized in Lanao del Sur

Police and Army units intercepted a van loaded with P9.4 million worth of smuggled cigarettes and arrested two persons in Lanao del Sur last Thursday.

Romeo Macapaz, Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao Police regional director, said police officers and soldiers of the 64th Infantry Battalion manning a checkpoint in Barangay Piksan, Calanogas town, Lanao del Sur intercepted the van on its way to Marawi City.

Macapaz identified the two suspects as Al and Nor only. (Froilan Gallardo/MindaNews)