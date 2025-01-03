23 alleged illegal miners nabbed in Agusan Sur

A joint operation by the police and representatives of the Mines and Geosciences Bureau led to the arrest of alleged illegal miners on December 27 in Agusan del Sur.

In a report released Sunday, General Nicolas Torre III, PNP Criminal Investigation and Detection Group Acting Director said 23 illegal miners were arrested during the raid in Purok 11, Sitio Away, Barangay San Andres, Bunawan town.

Torre said the authorities confiscated 35 sacks of gold-bearing rock materials, cellophane wrappers containing ammonium nitrate fuel oil, explosives, blasting caps and other mining equipment. (Froilan Gallardo/MindaNews)

75,000 of garbage collected in CDO after New Year

Cagayan de Oro City residents generated over 75,000 kilos of garbage during the New Year celebration last Wednesday.

Jermie Damco, operations manager of Tencil, the authorized city garbage collector said most of the garbage were collected from the five public markets in the city but the volume was lesser compared to last year.

Danuco said the volume was lessened because they deployed trucks as early as December 24 to collect the garbage in the markets. (Froilan Gallardo/MindaNews)

PSA to open office in Davao de Oro

The Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) will open a Civil Registration System branch in Nabunturan town in Davao de Oro in the first quarter of 2025.

PSA 11 Chief Administrator Baby Jean Alid said the branch can accommodate the needs of Davao de Oro residents for live, birth and marriage certificates, and certificates of no marriage and of no death.

The PSA earlier opened branches in Digos City in Davao del Sur, Mati City in Davao Oriental and Malita town in Davao Occidental in 2024. (Froilan Gallardo/MindaNews)