Dinagat honors local WWII heroes

The local government of Loreto, Dinagat island province celebrated on Thursday the 82nd anniversary of the “Battle of San Juan” and honored four local heroes who help the US Army defeat the Japanese forces during World War II.

Loreto town Mayor Doandre Bill Ladaga led the ceremonies honoring the local heroes—Sgt. Primo de Jesus, Private First Class Glorentino Omana and Privates Perfecto Villanueva and Eleuterio Omapas.

“The Battle of San Juan reflects the patriotism, bravery, and deep love for our country shown by our four local heroes,” the Loreto LGU said in a statement on Thursday. (Froilan Gallardo/MindaNews)

Police, MILF nab murder suspect in Lanao Sur

Police operatives together with the Moro Islamic Liberation Front 7th Brigade captured the 6th most wanted person in Lanao del Sur after a gunfight last Saturday in Barangay Dimapatoy, Bubong town.

Lanao del Sur police director Colonel Robert Daculan said the suspect identified only as “Pikoy” fired on the policemen who were to serve an arrest warrant against him. He was wounded in the gunfight that ensued.

Daculan said “Pikoy” is facing a murder case with no bail at the Regional Trial Court Branch 8 in Marawi City for allegedly killing his aunt Noraisa Mansak Manua last October 23. (Froilan Gallardo/MindaNews)

P1.7M shabu seized in Davao City

Policemen manning a checkpoint in Davao City seized P1.7 million worth of shabu from a car travelling from Cotabato City Tuesday night.

Task Force Davao commander Colonel Darren Comia said officers found 256.6 grams of shabu inside the car, which was stopped for a routine inspection in Sirawai around 9:45 p.m.

Comia said two suspects whom he identified only as “Harold” and “Hany” were arrested. (Froilan Gallardo/MindaNews)