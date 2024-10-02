Police seize P420,000 worth of smuggled cigarettes in Zamboanga

Police seized 14 boxes of smuggled cigarettes worth P420,000 found abandoned in a village in Zamboanga City last Monday.

Brig. Gen. Bowenn Joey Masauding, director of the Police Regional Office – Zamboanga Peninsula, said a police patrol found the smuggled cigarettes abandoned in a footbridge in Cawit Village in Zamboanga City.

Like the rest of confiscations, police found no suspects tied to the cigarette smuggling.

2 nabbed in Marawi for selling firearms to undercover cops

Police arrested two persons claiming to be commanders of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front trying to sell firearms in Marawi City Monday afternoon.

Lt. Colonel Ariel Huesca, chief of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, said the suspects identified as Shawi Ibrahim, 49, and Johaiver Banto Ariong, 32, were arrested in separate operations in Marawi City.

Huesca said both suspects were arrested trying to sell rifles and pistols to undercover policemen.

Passenger terminal at Laguindingan Airport expanded

The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) has opened the expanded passenger terminal at the Laguindingan Airport in Misamis Oriental, increasing capacity from 500 to 860 passengers.

Capt. Manuel Antonio Tamayo, CAAP director general, said the increased capacity in the departure area of the airport will allow it to accommodate two million passengers a year, making it the third busiest CAAP-operated airport in the country.

The expansion project that started last February include a 720 sq.m. expansion using a modular construction system.