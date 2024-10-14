Grenade thrown outside office of BARMM Health minister

Unidentified men lobbed a fragmentation grenade in front of the office of Dr. Kadil Sinolinding Jr., Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) Health Minister, in Cotabato City last Saturday.

Sinolinding told reporters that nobody was hurt by the grenade explosion in front of his office on Moon Street, Zenaida Subdivision, Barangay Rosary Heights in Cotabato City.

He said the motive could be work related or “something to do with politics.”

Sinolinding is said to be aspiring for a seat in the BARMM parliament. The filing of certificates of candidacy for the BARMM election is on November 4 to 9. (Froilan Gallardo/MindaNews)

MILF commander killed Maguindanao del Norte

A field commander of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front was killed on Sunday after two gunmen on a motorbike attacked him while he was driving a multi-cab along Cotabato East Diversion Road in Sultan Kudarat town in Maguindanao del Norte.

Cotabato City police station 2 commander Captain Teofisto Ferrer said the victim identified as Nordin Mama, a resident of Barangay Semba, Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao, was declared dead on arrival at a local hospital.

Ferrer said several 9mm empty shells were found at the crime scene. (Froilan Gallardo/MindaNews)

8k liters of contraband petroleum seized

Police seized 8,060 liters of contraband petroleum when they intercepted the truck carrying the commodity in Del Carmen town, Siargao island in Surigao del Norte Sunday dawn.

Colonel Nilo Texon, Surigao del Norte police officer-in-charge said aid personnel of the Del Carmen Municipal Police Station, along with partner agencies, acted on a report of illegal fuel delivery at about 2:25 a.m.

The seized petroleum was valued at P322,000.

Texon said three suspects were arrested after failing to present proper documents. (Froilan Gallardo/MindaNews)