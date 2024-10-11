Maguindanao town eyed as poll hot spot

The Philippine National Police is seriously considering to place the municipality of Shariff Aguak in Maguindanao del Sur as an “election hot spot” after one barangay tanod was killed and six other residents were injured when two rival political groups traded gunshots and stones last Tuesday.

PNP Chief General Rommel Francisco Marbil has ordered more policemen deployed to the municipality after last Tuesday’s incident.

The incident happened in front of the Shariff Aguak town hall and just 300 meters from the local Commission on Elections office. (Froilan Gallardo/MindaNews)

Police colonel accused of sexual harassment

A police colonel assigned in Region 12 was “relieved” after a policewoman accused him of sexual harassment.

PNP spokesperson Brigadier General Jean Fajardo said the police officer whom she did not identify was assigned to the Personnel Holding and Accounting Unit pending investigation.

Fajardo said the victim had yet to file a case against the police officer, who is also facing a similar allegation in Davao Region. (Froilan Gallardo/MindaNews)

Police on manhunt for killers of Upi IP member

Police are looking for two suspects in the killing of an Indigenous Peoples member in Cotabato City last Monday.

Cotabato City police station 2 commander Captain Teofisto Ferrer Jr. said the victim, Jun Quimbo, 40, was with his wife and daughter in front of the Office of the Ministry of Indigenous Peoples Affairs at San Isidro Street in Cotabato City when two gunmen on a motorcycle opened fired.

Ferrer said Quimbo who hailed from Barangay Darugao, North Upi in Maguindanao del Norte was declared dead on arrival at a hospital. (Froilan Gallardo/MindaNews)