Aboitiz Group bags P12.75-B Laguindingan Airport contract

Aboitiz InfraCapital, infrastructure arm of the Aboitiz Group, has been awarded the contract to upgrade, operate and maintain the Laguindingan Airport, the second busiest airport in Mindanao.

Rafael Aboitiz, vice president of the Aboitiz Airports Business said the P12.75-billion project for Laguindingan Airport will include extensive development, renovation and expansion of its existing facilities including its passenger terminal building for a 30-year concession period.

The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) had just opened the expanded passenger terminal of the airport to accommodate 500 to 800 more passengers. (Froilan Gallardo/MindaNews)

Misamis Occidental declared insurgency-free

The military has declared the entire province of Misamis Occidental to have been freed New People’s Army presence.

Brig. Gen. Elmer Suderio, commander of the Army’s 102nd Infantry Brigade, said the last armed presence of the NPA in the province was in December last year, and that Mt. Malindang, a former NPA stronghold, has been cleared of rebels.

The declaration of Misamis Occidental as insurgency-free came after the neighboring provinces in the Zamboanga Peninsula or Region 9 were declared as such last April by MGen Gabriel Viray lll, commander of the Army’s 1st Infantry Division. (Froilan Gallardo/MindaNews)

P6.9M worth of shabu seized in Butuan City

Police in Butuan City arrested a top drug suspect and confiscated P6.9 million worth of shabu last Wednesday.

Butuan City police director Colonel Rommel Villamor said the suspect identified only as “Emman,” 38, was arrested by policemen at the sports complex in Purok 2, Barangay Libertad.

Villamor said the policemen seized 1.2 kilograms of suspected shabu from the suspect. (Froilan Gallardo/MindaNews)