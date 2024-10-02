This map highlights the areas affected by the flooding in Davao City, Davao del Sur, Philippines, on October 2, 2024. It provides a visual representation of the current floods, as of 9:10 p.m.

This map will be updated once the PSSO updates more points, and once more floods are officially confirmed.

Source: Davao City PSSO – CCTV Monitoring, the official CCTV Facebook Page of the Davao City Public Safety and Security Office CCTV monitoring.

For emergencies, call 911.

Tulip Drive: Not passable to light vehicles, as of 9:25 p.m. Motorists are advised to avoid Tulip due to above knee-high floods.

F. Torres corner Jacinto Ext as of 9:12 p.m.: Street flooding due to heavy rainfall, motorists advised to avoid area. UPDATE, as of 10:14 p.m.: flood has subsided.

Magsaysay Ave. corner Lizada Street, as of 8:40 p.m.: Street flooding due to heavy rainfall, motorists advised to avoid area. UPDATE: Flood waters gradually receding, as of 10:35 p.m.

Magsaysay Ave. corner Sales Street, as of 8:35 p.m.: Street flooding due to heavy rainfall, motorists advised to avoid area. UPDATE: Flood waters gradually receding, as of 10:38 p.m.

Magsaysay Ave. corner F. Bangoy Street, as of 8:30 p.m.: Street flooding due to heavy rainfall, motorists advised to avoid area.

Leon Garcia corner Rosemary Street, as of 8:25 p.m.: Street flooding due to heavy rainfall, passable. UPDATE, as of 10:59 p.m.: Flood has subsided.

JP Laurel corner V Mapa Street, as of 8:24 p.m.: Knee high street flooding due to heavy rainfall, motorists advised to avoid area. UPDATE, as of 10:15pm, flood has subsided.

Quezon Blvd corner R. Magsaysay Ave, as of 10:43 p.m.: Street Flooding due to heavy rain. Motorists are hereby advised to avoid the area.

