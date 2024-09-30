3,700 ‘halaws’ deported to Zamboanga

Around 3,700 “halaws,” or Filipinos illegally residing in Malaysia, have been deported to Zamboanga City since January 2024.

Abdulmanan Samson, chief of the Processing Center for Displaced Persons of the Department of Social Welfare and Development, said the halaws were sent back in seven batches by Malaysian immigration officials.

Halaw is a Bahasa-Melayu term that means driven away.

BIFF leader, 15 followers surrender in Maguindanao Sur

A leader of the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters (BIFF) and 15 others surrendered to the Army’s 33rd Infantry Battalion in Barangay Zapakan, Rajah Buayan town in Maguindanao del Sur on Sunday, September 29.

Major. General Antonio Nafarrete, 6th Infantry Division commander, identified the leader as alias “Oding,” a brigade commander under the BIFF-Karialan faction.

Nafarrete said the group surrendered two 60mm mortars, two rocket propelled grenade launchers, improvised explosive devices and several assault rifles.

Marcos: Panguil Bay Bridge to bring progress to Lanao Norte, MisOcc provinces

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. opened the Panguil Bay Bridge last Friday, September 27, raising expectations it would bring development to Lanao del Norte and Misamis Occidental provinces.

“More than just a physical bridge, we are connecting the dreams and aspirations of the people of Lanao del Norte and Misamis Occidental,” the president said.

Travel time between the two provinces have been cut down from two hours to seven minutes, officials said.