6,800 marijuana plants uprooted

Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency operatives and policemen uprooted some 6,800 fully grown marijuana plants at the tri-boundary of South Cotabato, Sultan Kudarat and Davao del Sur.

BGen James Gulmatico, Police Region 12 Director said the operation took place last Wednesday in a remote area in the towns of Columbio in Sultan Kudarat, Kiblawan in Davao del Sur and Tampakan in South Cotabato.

Gulmatico said the uprooted marijuana plants were valued at P1,360,000. (Froilan Gallardo/MindaNews)

23 farmer cooperatives in BARMM get interest-free loans

The Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao allotted P100,000 loan to 23 farmer cooperatives to support their agricultural activities.

BARMM Agriculture Minister Mohammad Yacob said the loans have no collateral and are payable in three years with zero percent interest.

He said this would ensure the improvement of the economic condition of the beneficiaries. (Froilan Gallardo/MindaNews)

3 students nabbed in raid on alleged drug den

Three students were arrested for allegedly maintaining a drug den in Zamboanga Sibugay.

Maharani Gadaoni-Tosoc, PDEA-Zamboanga Peninsula director identified the arrested suspects as Mark Fayluga, 23, a criminology student; Rico Licera, 23, also a criminology student; and Jerico Portugaliza, 22, a social work student.

Tosoc said their operatives secured a search warrant from a court before raiding the suspected drug den in Purok Gemilina, Barangay Veterans Village in Ipil town. (Froilan Gallardo/MindaNews)