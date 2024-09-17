Army says bomb plots by militants foiled

An Army brigade combat team foiled a plot by militants to bomb several targets in Central Mindanao when they discovered homemade bombs inside a hut in Barangay Tee, Datu Salibo town in Maguindanao del Sur, a military official said.

Major General Antonio Nafarrete, commander of the 6th Infantry Division said they are now looking at two persons believed to be Dawlah Islamiyah members who were seen by villagers escaping from the hut as the soldiers arrived.

Nafarrete said the militants wanted to show they are still strong despite the surrender of several of their followers. (Froilan Gallardo/MindaNews)

CDO records rise in animal bites

Health officials in Cagayan de Oro said they have ordered a new supply of anti-rabies vaccines after recording an increase in animal bites.

Reagan Abu, City Health Office education promotion officer said they have recorded 17,000 animal bites in the first two quarters of this year. There were 22,000 cases last year.

Abu said they expect the figure to reach 20,000 by the end of September. (Froilan Gallardo/MindaNews)

Suspected burglars nabbed in Davao City

Police arrested three suspects believed to be responsible for a series of burglaries along Jose P. Laurel Avenue in Davao City.

The Davao City Police Office said two of the suspects were minors and were turned over to the City Social Welfare and Development Office.

The suspects were also believed to be responsible to the series of burglaries in Sasa, Buhangin, Sta. Ana and Bajada. (Froilan Gallardo/MindaNews)