Sea travel in Surigao del Norte still suspended

The Philippine Coast Guard said the order to temporarily suspend sea travel between Surigao City, Siargao Islands and Dinagat Island remained in effect as of Monday, September 16, due to strong gale-force winds affecting Mindanao’s western, northern, and eastern seaboards.

Ensign Christopher Roy Orillaneda, PCG Surigao del Norte spokesperson said they extended the coverage to Southern Leyte and Bucas Grande Islands.

Orillaneda said the suspension order still applies to vessels and watercraft with a gross tonnage of 250 tons and below. (Froilan Gallardo/MindaNews)

DTI seizes P17M worth of non-compliant products in Region 11

A total of 17,432 non-compliant products valued at P17 million were confiscated by a task force of the Department of Trade and Industry in an inspection of hardware stores, auto supply shops, vape shops and general merchandise stores in the Davao Region.

DTI Region 11 Director Romeo Castalañaga said DTI task force Kalasag inspected 208 establishments in Davao City, Davao Sur and Davao del Norte from September 2 to 6.

He said 50 of the stores inspected were non-compliant, selling products without the required Philippine Standard mark or Import Commodity Clearance. (Froilan Gallardo/MindaNews)

32 people rescued off Siasi, Sulu

The Philippine Coast Guard rescued 32 passengers after their motorboat capsized near Siasi port in Sulu Island last Sunday.

Sulu sub-station commander Ensign Jhoezemar Mustala said the motorboat, MPB AK-4, skippered by Sam Sabturani, sought refuge near the port of Siasi due to inclement weather while going to Jolo from Bongao, Tawi-Tawi.

But the motorboat capsized after it was hit by big waves caused by monsoon rains. (Froilan Gallardo/MindaNews)