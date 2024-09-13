Vlogger ‘Kulas,” 15 others rescued at sea in Tawi-Tawi

Kyle Jennerman or Kulas, the popular naturalized Filipino Canadian vlogger, and 16 other people were rescued by a PNP Maritime patrol vessel after their boat’s engine malfunctioned while going to Bongao, Tawi-Tawi from Mapun Island last September 9.

Tawi-Tawi PNP Maritime Group commander Captain Norman Paul Duaso said they deployed a patrol boat to look for Jennerman’s vessel, M/L Zaitrish.

Duaso said they found M/L Zaitrish drifting around the village of Mandulan, Lakit-lakit and Sanga-Sanga and immediately towed it back to the Chinese pier in Bongao.

Jennerman maintains the YouTube channel “Becoming Filipino.” (Froilan Gallardo/MindaNews)

Closed fishing season in Davao Gulf led to increase in catch volume – BFAR

The Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources said the closed fishing season in the Davao Gulf implemented for three months every year, from 2020 to 2023, has increased the annual catch volume.

Rose Antoneth Loquere, BFAR National Stock Assessment Program project leader, said they recorded a 17-percent increase in the annual catch volume, or around 900 metric tons in landed catch this year.

Loquere said that during the closed fishing season that starts from June 1 to August 30, fishermen are not allowed to use bag nets, ring nets or any modified fishing gear. Hooks and lines are allowed provided they have a permit from BFAR.

She said the program would allow the fish in the Davao Gulf to regenerate. (Froilan Gallardo/MindaNews)

5 Laos-bound jobseekers rescued in Zamboanga City

Police in Zamboanga rescued five potential human trafficking victims who were duped by their recruiter to leave the country via the southern backdoor and work in Laos.

Police Lt. Colonel Mario Baquiran Jr., of the Zamboanga Women and Children Protection Center, identified the alleged recruiter as Regio Dando, a resident of Ipil, Zamboanga Sibugay.

Baquiran said they found the victims staying at a pension house in Macrohon Drive, Barangay Canelar and were already scheduled to travel to Tawi-Tawi with Laos as their final destination.

Last month, the Department of Foreign Affairs repatriated 125 people who were recruited to work in cyber scam operations inside the Golden Triangle Special Economic Zone in Laos. (Froilan Gallardo/MindaNews)