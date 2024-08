The Davao City Transport and Traffic Management Office has advised motorists to avoid the general area of the roads along the Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC) and the Francisco Bangoy International Airport (Davao International Airport). Protests have closed that portion of the CP Garcia Highway (Diversion Road) since Sunday, as of 3:20 p.m., Monday.

Access roads to the Davao International Airport are open, with vehicles able to enter.