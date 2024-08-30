PH, Indonesia hold bilateral military exercise

The Philippines and Indonesia are holding a bilateral military exercise to enhance cooperation against emerging security threats, and improve readiness for disaster and humanitarian response scenarios.

Dubbed the “PHILINDO STRIKE 1V-2024,” the joint military exercise kicked off Wednesday at the 6th Infantry Division in Camp Songco in Awang, Maguindanao del Norte.

“It is designed to enhance our joint operational readiness, improve strategic communication and build mutual trust,” Colonel Jose Ambrosio Rustia, Assistant Division Commander for Reservist and Retirees Affairs of 6ID, said. (Froilan Gallardo/MindaNews)

Isabela City tap “Sea Sweepers” for coastal areas

Isabela City in Basilan Island has formed a team of Tausug and Badjao boatmen to protect its coastal areas amid a booming tourism industry.

.Eugene Strong of the Isabela City General Services Office said the boatmen called “Sea Sweepers” are conducting patrols along the beaches, asking residents not to throw their garbage into the sea.

Strong said the sweepers also collect any floating garbage along the channel between Isabela City and Malawi Island. (Froilan Gallardo/MindaNews)

Former Maguindanao board member wanted for killing of cop yields

Former Maguindanao provincial board member Asnawi Limbona surrendered to the police in Sultan Mastura town in Maguindanao del Norte last Monday.

Colonel Sultan Salman Sapal, Maguindanao del Norte police director said Limbona, accompanied by his lawyer, surrendered to Captain Elmar Elarcosa, police chief of Sultan Mastura.

Limbona was implicated in the killing of police Staff Sergeant Zahraman Mustapha Diocolano in Barangay Rosary Heights 6, Cotabato city on January 2, 2024. (Froilan Gallardo/MindaNews)