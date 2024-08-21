P20-M smuggled cigarettes seized in Sulu

Navy personnel intercepted a motorboat carrying 350 boxes of smuggled cigarettes worth over P20 million in Sulu last Sunday.

Rear Admiral Francisco Tagamolila Jr., commander of the Naval Forces Western Mindanao said BRP Laurence Narag was patrolling the waters off Tubigan Island in Sulu when its personnel spotted the motor boat named M/B Salwa 4.

Tagamolila said the Navy men arrested the boat’s seven crew members were arrested and turned over to the Bureau of Customs along with the confiscated cigarettes. (Froilan Gallardo/MindaNews)

60 houses damaged by fire in Zamboanga

Zamboanga City Mayor John Dalipe has mobilized resources to extend assistance to the 60 families or 237 persons displaced by the fire that gutted 60 houses in Calle Claro, Camino Nuevo Village last Monday.

City Social Welfare and Development Officer Socorro Rojas said they have distributed gerry cans with water to the affected residents who are temporarily housed at the Camino Nuevo covered court.

The Zamboanga City Fire Department said the fire started at 8:42 am reached third alarm and was put out at 11 am. (Froilan Galardo/MindaNews)

Phivolcs, OCD to hold another ‘walk-the-fault’ in Davao

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology and the Office of the Civil Defense in Region 11 will conduct anew next month a “walk-the-fault” to raise public awareness on the locations of the Central Davao Fault line in Davao City.

OCD-11 Regional Director Ednar Dayanghirang said knowledge of the fault line locations will warn everybody not to build houses on those spots.

Dayanghirang said barangays Tamugan, Calinan, Riverside, Los Amigos, Tugbok, Bangkas Heights and Sirawan were among those invited to participate in the “walk-the-fault.”

Phivolcs has identified five fault lines in Davao City namely, in Tamugan, Lacson, Dacudao, Pangyan-Biao Escuela and New Carmen. (Froilan Gallardo/MindaNews)