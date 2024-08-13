Bomb-making components seized in Zamboanga

Philippine Navy and police units intercepted a shipment of bomb-making materials on a boat in Rio Hondo in Zamboanga City on Sunday night, August 11.

Rear Admiral Francisco Tagamolila Jr., commander of the Joint Task Force Poseidon said they seized 150 pieces of blasting caps, 24 meters of time fuse and three sacks or 87 kilograms of ammonium nitrate from the boat.

Tagamolila said one suspect identified as “Moh” was arrested and later told investigators that the explosives were intended for dynamite fishing.

Last August 3, JTF-Poseidon also found 46 bottles of homemade explosives, 50 commercial blasting caps, and eight meters time fuse on an abandoned boat in Mariki Village, Zamboanga City. (Froilan Gallardo/MindaNews)

North Cotabato farmers get corn sheller from DAR

The Department of Agrarian Reform gave a P250,000 corn sheller machine to farmers in Pigcawayan, North Cotabato last Monday.

DAR provincial officer Evangeline Bueno said the machinery was given to Barangay Anick Agrarian Reform Beneficiaries Cooperative after passing a selection process.

Bueno said the machinery is expected to increase the productivity of the corn farmers. (Froilan Gallardo/MindaNews)

P4.8M worth of shabu seized in Davao

The Davao City Police Office said they arrested two “high-value individuals” and seized P4.8 million worth of shabu during a buy-bust operation in Barangay Dumoy last Sunday.

In a press release, the Davao City police identified the suspects as “Gar,” reportedly the top drug suspect in the region and a certain “Rod”.

The police said they seized 719 grams of shabu from the two suspects. (Froilan Gallardo/MindaNews)