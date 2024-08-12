4 suspects yield shabu worth P1.9M in Sultan Kudarat

Police arrested four drug peddlers and seized P1.9 million worth of shabu in three separate operations in Sultan Kudarat province last Friday.

Police Region 12 Director BGen James Gulmatico said first to fall were a certain “Bata”, 42, and JB, 20, both residents of Barangay Cadiz, Lebak town. Police seized P1.1 millon of shabu and a grenade from the two suspects.

Gulmatico said the second operation netted a “high value target” identified as “Odin” who was armed with a caliber .45 pistol when police arrested him, also in Lebak.

Police said another alleged peddler identified as “Mani,” 52, was caught with P544K worth of shabu in Kalamansig town. (Froilan Gallardo/MindaNews)

PNOC to build solar farm in Dinagat

The State-owned Philippine National Oil Company will build a 1-megawatt solar farm in Dinagat Island to boost the province’s power supply.

Dinagat Governor Nilo Demerey Jr., met with PNOC President Oliver Butalid in Taguig City last August 7 where they agreed on the construction of the solar farm in the province

Provincial Planning Officer Jorge Dalligdig said they plan to start construction in October in San Jose town. (Froilan Gallardo/MindaNews)

BGen Leonardo Peña assumes 11ID post

The Sulu-based 11th Infantry Division has a new commander.

BGen Leonardo Peña, a member of PMA 1999 “Sambisig” Class, replaced MGen Ignatius Patrimonio who is retiring on August 14.

Before his assumption as 11ID commander, Peña was the assistant division commander of the 3rd Infantry Division based in Camp General Macario Peralta in Capiz. (Froilan Gallardo/MindaNews)