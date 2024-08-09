SSS opens office in Davao de Oro

The Social Security System (SSS) has opened a new office in Nabunturan, Davao de Oro to bring its services closer to its members in the province.

SSS Vice President for Mindanao Mary Ellen A Estoque said the new office located at the Nabunturan Negosyo Center will serve an estimated population of 405,816 in 132 barangays of Davao de Oro.

Estoque said residents will no longer travel to Tagum City in Davao del Norte to follow up their SSS documents and transactions. (Froilan Gallardo/MindaNews)

Drug suspect with P6.8-M shabu nabbed in Zamboanga

Agents of Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency-Zamboanga Peninsula and Regional Drug Enforcement Unit arrested an alleged drug dealer and seized a kilo of shabu worth P6.8 million during an entrapment operation in Zamboanga City last Thursday.

The suspect identified as Akino Muharam, 24, a resident of Talipao, Sulu was arrested immediately after he turned over a kilo of shabu to an undercover policeman near a gas station along Governor Camins Avenue in Canelar, Zamboanga City.

Muharam, in an interview with a radio station, said he acted as a delivery man for the shabu shipment. (Froilan Gallardo/MindaNews)

22 Malaysia-bound illegal migrants rescued in Tawi-Tawi

The Philippine Navy rescued 22 persons, including six women and two minors, who were bound for Kota Kinabalu, Malaysia to find work as illegal migrant workers.

Lt. Chester Ross Cabaltera, Naval Forces Western Mindanao spokesperson said five of the illegal migrants or “halaw” were rescued on board M/V Trisha Kerstin 2 while it was docked at the port of Bongao, Tawi-Tawi last Tuesday.

Cabaltera said a few days earlier, on August 2, they also rescued 17 persons, including the women and minors, on board M/V Evergreen of Asia who was docked also at the port of Bongao. (Froilan Gallardo/MindaNews)