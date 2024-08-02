BARMM launches feeding program for 10,000 learners

The Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao has launched a school feeding program that would target 10,000 elementary learners every day in a major effort to address malnutrition.

Minister of Basic, Higher and Technical Education Mohagher Iqbal said the program would target eight municipalities in the two Maguindanao provinces namely Datu Abdullah Sangki, Datu Blah Sinsuat, Datu Saudi Ampatuan, Matanog, Sultan Mastura, Upi and South Upi.

Iqbal said the feeding program, which is in partnership with the World Food Programme, will provide nutritious meals to the schoolchildren so they have the energy and focus to succeed in their studies. (Froilan Gallardo/MindaNews)

Drug suspect nabbed in Marawi, shabu worth P680,000 seized

Police arrested an alleged drug pusher and seized from him 100 grams of shabu worth P680,000 in Marawi City last Wednesday.

Lanao del Sur Police Director Colonel Robert Daculan said a tricycle was also seized from the suspect identified only as “Jam”.

Daculan said “Jam” is now detained at the Marawi City police station pending the filing of criminal charges against him for violating the Comprehensive Dangerous Act of 2002. (Froilan Gallardo/MindaNews)

P1M prize for Kadayawan ‘Indak-Indak’ champ

P1.1 million in prize money awaits the champion of the open category of the “Indak-Indak” or street dancing in this year’s Kadayawan Festival, organizers said.

Harold Quibete, organizer of the Pamulak sa Kadayawan and Indak-indak said the prize money would be P100,000 higher compared to the past year.

Quibete said the street dancing competition will be held on August 18. (Froilan Gallardo/MindaNews)