DAVAO CITY (August 9, 2024 / MindaNews) — The Davao City Transport and Traffic Management Office announced the temporary closure of a portion of San Pedro Street, a major traffic artery of this city.

The closure was scheduled to prepare the street for a concert, the CTTMO said in a Facebook post a day before the event.

A temporary road closure will be implemented on August 10, 2024 (Saturday) from the corner of C.M. Recto Avenue to San Pedro Street, and from the corner of Rizal Street to Bolton Street. This is to ensure the smooth celebration of the Coke Studio Concert (a Kadayawan 2024 event).

The closure will start at 1:00 PM and will last until the celebration concludes, the CTTMO added.

The event starts at 6 p.m.