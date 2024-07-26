300 families flee fighting in Maguindanao del Norte

Army soldiers supported by Simba armored personnel carriers rushed to the coastal villages of Datu Odin Sinsuat town in Maguindanao del Norte after clashes between warring families erupted Thursday, Lt. Colonel Roden Orbon, spokesperson of the 6th Infantry Division said.

Around 300 families fled the fighting that left one person dead and three others injured. The fatality was identified as Saidali Mantawil.

Orbon said the clashes affected the coastal villages of Mompong, Linek, Badak and Kusiong. (Froilan Gallardo/MindaNews)

BARMM signs deal with 4 hospitals for medical assistance to indigent patients

The Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao Ministry of Health has inked a memorandum of agreement with four hospitals for the provision of medical assistance to indigent patients.

Health Minister Dr. Kadil Sinolinding said the ministry provided P5.5 million to the hospitals for the program.

The partner hospitals are Cotabato Sanitarium General Hospital in Cotabato City (P 1 million), AppleOne Brokenshire Medical Cooperation (P2 million), Midsayap Docotrs Specialist Hospital (P1 million), and Camp Siongco Station Hospital (P1.5 million). (Froilan Gallardo/MindaNews)

Lower budget for Kadayawan Festival 2024

Kadayawan Festival 2024 has a lower budget of P59 million this year compared with the allocation of P65 million in 2023, organizers said.

Davao City Tourism Office-in-Charge Jennifer Romero said the lower budget is due to lesser contributions from the private sector.

Kadayawan Festival in Davao City is a month-long celebration that starts on August 7. It features sports competitions, a street dancing contest, among other events that showcase the city’s cultural wealth.

Malacañang has declared August 16, a special non-working holiday in Davao City in honor of the Kadayawan Festival and Indigenous Peoples Day. (Froilan Gallardo/MindaNews)