Fire destroys 20 houses in CDO

A fire broke out in an urban-poor section near the Agora bus terminal in Barangay Lapasan, Cagayan de Oro City Friday night, burning 20 houses and leaving 20 families homeless.

Fire Inspector Kyle Lauzon, Cagayan de Oro Fire Department spokesperson said the fire that broke out at 10:44 pm Friday reached the 4th alarm. Damage to properties was estimated at P6 million.

Lauzon said the fire victims are now temporarily housed at the covered court of Lapasan barangay office complex. (Froilan Gallardo/MindaNews)

PCG personnel arrested for alleged extortion

The Philippine National Police Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (PNP-CIDG) in Zamboanga City arrested a personnel of the Philippine Coast Guard for allegedly demanding money from an applicant who wanted to join the maritime agency.

Lt. Colonel Jynleo Bautista, PNP-CIDG Zamboanga Officer-in-Charge identified the PCG personnel they arrested for alleged extortion as Petty Officer 3 Ibrahim Banota, who is assigned to the Coast Guard Station in Tawi-Tawi.

Bautista said Banota took advantage of the ongoing recruitment of the PCG and demanded P150,000 from an applicant.

He said Banota was arrested during an entrapment operation. (Froilan Gallardo/MindaNews)

Journalist Al Jacinto writes 30

Freelance journalist AJ Jacinto died Saturday in his hometown Zamboanga City.

Media colleague Bong Garcia said Jacinto died at 5am Saturday while undergoing medical treatment for cancer.

Jacinto wrote for various international news agencies about the Abu Sayyaf, a group that became notorious for its kidnap-for-ransom activities. (Froilan Gallardo/MindaNews)