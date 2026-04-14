Trade and supply problems hit Zambasulta as grounding of Aleson fleet drags on

ZAMBOANGA CITY (MindaNews/14 April) –Business groups in Region 9 are urging the government to address the worsening trade and supply problems in the south caused by the suspension of a shipping line’s operations since January this year following the sinking of M/V Trisha Kerstin-3.

In a joint letter dated March 31 and addressed to Engr. Rizal Victoria, Regional Director of the Maritime Industry Authority-9 (Marina-9), the chambers of commerce of Zamboanga City, Isabela City, Basilan, and Tawi-Tawi expressed deep concern over the continued grounding of Aleson Shipping Lines, Inc.’s passenger and cargo fleet.

They said the shutdown has “created a severe logistical bottleneck that is actively crippling trade throughout the Zambasulta (Zamboanga, Basilan, Sulu, Tawi-Tawi) region.”

The M/V Trisha Kerstin-3 can be seen in this photo taken underwater by Philippine Coast Guard divers. The roll on-roll off commercial vessel had 372 passengers and crew on board when it left the port of Zamboanga bound for Jolo, Sulu in the evening of 26 January 2026. The vessel sank in the vicinity of Baluk-Baluk Island in Hadji Muhtamad Municipality. Two hundred ninety three survived while 65 perished. PCG photo

The business groups said the seamless flow of inter-island logistics—the lifeblood of the local economy—has been disrupted since Aleson vessels stopped sailing following the sinking of one of its ships in January, which claimed the lives of more than 60 passengers and crew members.

They added that the sudden loss of affordable, high-capacity roll-on/roll-off and cargo services has triggered a cascading crisis in Zambasulta ‘s supply chains.

In a phone interview, Pedro Rufo Soliven, Regional Governor of the Zamboanga Chamber of Commerce and Industry Foundation, Inc., said they respect the investigation being conducted by Marina into the ferry sinking, especially since many lives and properties were lost in the tragedy.

However, he stressed that it is incumbent upon Marina to ensure that supply and logistics operations are not disrupted.

“If they still cannot act on Aleson, which holds the franchise for these areas, then it is the responsibility of Marina to see that a replacement company temporarily takes over these routes so there will be a smooth flow of goods and services,” Soliven said.

Soliven emphasized that Basilan, Sulu, and Tawi-Tawi depend on Zamboanga City for basic commodities such as eggs, vegetables, and fuel. In turn, Zamboanga City also relies on the island provinces for supplies of seaweeds, copra, rubber, and other products.

Since the suspension, another operator, Montenegro Shipping Lines, has increased its trips to the island provinces, including areas it previously did not serve.

But Soliven said Montenegro can only cover 20 to 30 percent of the volume previously handled by Aleson.



Businessmen also complained of unreliable shipping schedules, which is adding to their expenses. Cargo truck operators have reportedly been forced to wait at least two days to secure a slot on available vessels.

Soliven said that Aleson also serviced the Zamboanga-Cebu and Zamboanga-Malaysia routes.

Earlier, barter traders in Zamboanga complained that their goods remain stranded in Sandakan, Malaysia because no vessels large enough are available to transport them to Zamboanga.



Mark Basaluddin, President of Canelar Trading Center, earlier told MindaNews that 45 and 20-footer container vans loaded with assorted barter goods have been awaiting shipment to Zamboanga since the first week of February.



“We have already paid down payment which is half the total cost of the products,” Basaluddin said.

“This is not just about Aleson. This is about when Marina can step in and provide alternative vessels,” Soliven added. (Queenie Casimiro/MindaNews)