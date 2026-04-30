Norwegian ambassador says Mindanao has so much potential for renewable energy projects

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 30 April) — Norwegian Ambassador to the Philippines Christian Halaas Lyster said that Mindanao holds significant potential for renewable energy (RE) projects that could provide the island with a sustainable supply of electricity, as several countries grapple with the ongoing oil crisis.

The pioneering hydro power plant complex near Maria Cristina Falls in Iligan City. MindaNews file photo

During the “EFTA-Mindanao Dialogue: Maximizing Opportunities in the Regional Growth Corridor of Southern Mindanao” held at Seda Abreeza on Tuesday, Lyster said that Mindanao is well-suited for hydro, solar, and even offshore wind projects.

He noted that Norway has long relied on renewable energy for its power supply and expressed confidence that Norwegian companies could help Mindanao harness its natural resources by drawing on their experience and technology.

“Norway has a long tradition in renewable energy. We have had hydro for hundreds of years, and 98% of our electricity comes from hydro. In addition, we have many companies working in solar, floating solar, wind, and especially offshore wind. These are areas where there’s a lot of potential in Mindanao,” he said.

He said a dialogue is ongoing between Norwegian companies and the domestic companies to explore possible investment in renewable power, but added these are not in Mindanao.

“I know that there is a lot of interest in the potential of the Philippines, and now, given the global situation concerning fossil fuel, it’s a push not only for the Philippines but I would say a lot of countries to move faster towards green transition,” he said.

He added that Norwegian companies are interested in looking at “opportunities in the whole of the Philippines, not only Luzon, not only Visayas, but also in Mindanao.”

The ambassador said he hopes Norwegian companies will explore opportunities in Mindanao to help maximize the use of its natural resources for power generation, adding that he envisions “a bigger footprint of renewable energy companies in the Philippines.”

“I see potential for investments in renewable energy because there is potential for hydro, solar, but also offshore wind. So definitely yes, there is a potential, and hopefully in the future there will be opportunities for companies to actually come in to help Mindanao reach its potential,” he said.

Norwegian Ambassador to the Philippines Christian Halaas Lyster speaks to reporters at Seda Abreeza in Davao City. MindaNews photo by ANTONIO L. COLINA IV

According to the Mindanao Development Authority (MinDA), the Mindanao grid consists of 69% non-renewable power and 31% renewable energy.

The Paris Agreement, which the Philippines signed on April 23, 2016, and subsequently ratified by the Senate on March 23, 2017, targets to limit “global warming to well below 2, preferably to 1.5 degrees Celsius, compared to pre-industrial levels” as part of global efforts to combat climate change and adapt to its effects.

Under this agreement, countries “aim to reach global peaking of greenhouse gas emissions as soon as possible to achieve a climate-neutral world by mid-century.”

In 2020, the Department of Energy declared a moratorium on endorsements for greenfield coal-fired power plants, which prohibits new applications for the construction of coal-fired power projects.

Renewable energy is one of the priorities under the Mindanao Agenda 2023-2028.

Under Agenda 2 on the “water-energy-food nexus,” the MinDA hopes to encourage the sustainable handling of the interconnected food, waste, and energy systems in Mindanao by boosting agricultural efficiency, guaranteeing fair access to clean water sources, and promoting renewable energy alternatives.

“This approach aims to bolster socio-economic progress while safeguarding the environment’s well-being,” it added. (Antonio L. Colina IV / MindaNews)