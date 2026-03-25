Supply lack forces 16 gas stations to shut down in Davao Region

Fuel prices at a gas station in Davao City as of Tuesday (24 March 2026). MindaNews photo by ANTONIO L. COLINA IV

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 25 March) – Sixteen gas stations across Davao Region have been forced to shut down amid the ongoing conflict in the Middle East that has affected the global flow of fuel supply.

As of 6 a.m. on Wednesday, eight gasoline stations have closed in Davao City, six in Davao del Norte, and two in Davao Oriental, Maj. Catherine dela Rey, spokesperson for the Police Regional Office-Davao, said during the Davao Peace and Security Press Conference at the Royal Mandaya Hotel on Wednesday.

Dela Rey said the police have been directed to monitor gas stations, particularly closures of these establishments, to ensure there is no hoarding of fuel supply that will worsen the domestic oil crisis.

She said the first gasoline station closure was reported on March 9, while the most recent one occurred on March 22, due to a “shortage” in supply.

She said the Special Task Force Unified Response to Fuel Issues continues to monitor the gas stations in the region.

The region had a total of 632 gas stations before companies started closing some branches due to a problem in supply, she said.

Dela Rey urged motorists to report gas stations imposing excessive fuel price increases to the police, noting that authorities can inspect underground tanks and conduct a “dipping” test to verify if the remaining supply is between 10% and 15%.

“The DOE (Department of Energy) recommended that we can request for dipping to verify if there is a shortage in supply. So far, however, we have not received any complaints of hoarding,” she said in the vernacular.

The armed conflict between the United States and Israel on one side and Iran on the other has triggered a global supply crisis, which has resulted in fuel price hikes in several countries.

On Monday, the DOE announced another round of fuel price increases: P11.88 per liter for diesel, P6.47 per liter for gasoline, and P13.66 per liter for kerosene, effective March 24.

On Tuesday, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. issued Executive Order 110, declaring a State of National Emergency amid the oil supply crisis.

“The closure of the Strait of Hormuz, a critical energy corridor for global oil shipments, disrupts the flow of petroleum products to international markets and constrains global fuel supply, with corresponding implications on the stability and adequacy of our domestic energy supply,” the order stated.

It said a declaration of a state of national energy emergency will “enable the government, through the DOE and other concerned agencies, to implement responsive and coordinated measures under existing laws to address the risks posed by disruptions in the global energy supply and the domestic economy.” (Antonio L. Colina IV/MindaNews)