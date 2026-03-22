SM’s 8th mall in Mindanao opens in  Zamboanga City 

ZAMBOANGA CITY (MindaNews / 22 March) — SM City Zamboanga opened its doors on Friday, marking a major milestone as SM Prime Holdings’ 90th mall nationwide and its eighth in Mindanao.

The four-level mall along Mayor Vitaliano Agan Avenue in Barangay Camino Nuevo, adds 42,000 square meters of retail space, strengthening the city’s position as a growing commercial hub in Western Mindanao and the island provinces of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao

It is the second SM mall in the city, after SM City Mindpro, a partnership between SM Prime Holdings and a local firm, Mindpro Retail, Inc., which was inaugurated in December 2020.

Food Court shop owners are presented to the media at the opening of SM City Zamboanga on Friday. Former Mayor Celso Lobregat (far left) also graced the occasion that was attended by SM Supermalls President Steven Tan, and SM Engineering Design and Development Corporation President Hans Sy, Jr. (7th and 6th from left). MindaNews photo by FRENCIE L. CARREON

The SM City Zamboanga also hosts the city’s first corner outdoor LED screen, a landmark addition to Zamboanga’s skyline.

Mayor Khymer Adan Olaso, Vice-Mayor Ma. Isabelle Climaco and other city officials graced the launching which started with a mass officiated by Zamboanga Archbishop Julius Tonell.



The mall has four moviehouses – three premium regular cinemas and a specialized Directors Club where a special screening of “The Hail Mary Project” was held.

SM City Zamboanga is located 10 minutes from Zamboanga International Airport and five minutes from the city seaport, making it easily accessible for locals and visitors.



Inside SM City Zamboanga are its anchor tenants such as SM Department Store, SM Supermarket, and SM Cinema; a mix of local and international food chains, fashion brands, and specialty shops; community spaces such as entertainment zones and event areas designed to host cultural and social activities. (Frencie L. Carreon / MindaNews)