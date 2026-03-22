Jollibee opens in Lamitan City

ZAMBOANGA CITY (MindaNews / 22 March) — Jollibee opened its first branch in Lamitan City, Basilan, on Saturday, in time for the celebration of Eidl Fitr.

The store, located in Barangay Malakas, Lamitan City, is the second in Basilan, 22 years after the first Jollibee opened in Isabela City.

Local police and military units remained on high alert following the grenade incident on March 3 where two suspects on a motorcycle hurled a grenade in front of the newly-built Jollibee building. The blast did not damage the building or harm anyone but alarmed residents nearby.

Mayor Oric Furigay convened a security coordination meeting, assuring the public of a zero-tolerance policy against threats and promising that the opening would proceed safely. It did.

Richard Falcatan, Special Assistant to the Governor for Media Affairs, takes this selfie with Levi and Anna Lisa Chan, franchise owners of Jollibee Lamitan, and Lamitan City Mayor Oric Furigay in the picture. Photo courtesy of Richard Falcatan

Jollibee’s entry signals confidence in Lamitan’s market potential, a sign of economic growth, and is expected to generate new jobs and stimulate local business activity, the mayor said.

The opening represents resilience, showing that development continues despite security challenges, said Dr. Richard Falcatan, Special Assistant to the Governor for Media Affairs.

Consumer excitement was apparent, with residents finally having access to Jollibee’s popular Chickenjoy, Jolly Spaghetti, Burger Steak, without traveling to the nearby cities, Isabela and Zamboanga.

The mayor said the Jollibee opening in Lamitan is both a commercial milestone and a symbolic event for Basilan as it brings jobs, convenience, and pride to the community, while also testing the city’s resilience in the face of recent security challenges. (Frencie L. Carreon / MindaNews)