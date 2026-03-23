Davao’s matcha moment: Fairs, pop-ups reshape a global drink through local flavors

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 23 March) — What began as a niche alternative to coffee is steadily gaining ground in Davao City, as matcha-centered fairs and pop-ups draw growing crowds and, increasingly, taking on a distinctly local character and signaling a wider shift in local café culture.

Over the weekend, matcha vendors gathered in separate matcha fair events across major malls, including SM City Davao (from March 18 to 24) and Abreeza (March 19 to 21), bearing witness to steady foot traffic, long lines of customers, and a growing demand for the traditional Japanese drink, now reimagined through local tastes.

Visitors browse booths at a matcha fair in SM City Davao, where vendors reported strong turnout and growing demand for matcha-based drinks. MindaNews photo by BEA GATMAYTAN

Growing demand

At the matcha fair at SM City Davao, Bea of The Matcha Burrow noted that local interest in matcha has grown significantly in recent years.

“Andami nang matcha pop-ups sa Davao City (There are a lot of matcha pop-ups in Davao City now),” she continued, adding, half in jest, that the city is the “matcha capital of the Philippines,” pointing to the increasing number of cafés and markets offering their own take on the drink.

This growing interest in matcha also echoes an earlier chapter in the city’s history. In the early 20th century, Davao was dubbed “Little Tokyo,” reflecting the presence of a large Japanese community in the area; in some historical accounts, the city was also referred to as “Davao-kuo.” Now it seems this earlier moment of cultural exchange now finds a different expression.

At a separate matcha fair in Abreeza, Almira, owner of Midori Matcha Davao, observed similarly strong demand.

“The matcha fair in Abreeza was a huge success,” she said. “There were a lot of people, and at times, customers were lining up for at least 15 minutes just to get their drinks.”

She added that they were able to sell more than 500 cups over the three-day event, underscoring the scale of interest.

For vendors, this growing interest is unfolding within a scene shaped not only by demand, but by a sense of shared community.

Bea said this dynamic echoes what she observed earlier in coffee spaces.

“Well, before going into the matcha scene, I was in the coffee scene before. And what I noticed is that the cafe owners were very supportive of one another,” she said.

“And then, parang na-carry over din siya sa matcha scene here in Davao City” — It carried over to the matcha scene— “Like here, during this flea market in SM… I buy some of their drinks, they buy some of my drinks. So it’s like, that sense of community.”

Almira likewise noted the expansion of the scene alongside increasing demand.

“I’ve really seen the matcha community in Davao grow over time,” she said. “It has definitely become more popular, with more brands opening around the city.”

For many consumers, matcha offers an alternative to coffee: “I don’t really like the super bitter taste of coffee, and I really prefer the lighter taste of matcha.” one attendee said, Biscoff matcha latte in hand.

A vendor prepares matcha by hand at a pop-up booth, highlighting the process behind each cup served at the fair. MindaNews photo by BEA GATMAYTAN

Experimentation and localization

As interest grows, so too does the range of ways matcha is prepared and consumed.

Local vendors are increasingly adapting the drink to suit familiar flavors, blending it with ingredients more commonly associated with Filipino tastes.

“Very creative ang Davaoeños when it comes to their different matcha drinks,” said Bea.

Some combinations lean into this experimentation: from banana matcha, matcha banana pudding, and matcha langka, to more unexpected blends such as “patis caramel hojicha.”

At The Matcha Burrow, one such drink — “The Shire” — layers matcha with Biscoff and cinnamon. Served in a clear cup topped with cinnamon toast crunch cereal and a final drizzle of Biscoff, the drink balances the familiar grassy taste of matcha with warm spice and sweetness — turning it into something closer to dessert than a traditional tea.

Matcha drinks from local vendors, including classic and flavored variations. MindaNews photo by BEA GATMAYTAN

Other vendors, however, take the more classic approach.

Almira shared that her brand focuses on classic matcha preparations: “I try to stay away from overly gimmicky drinks.”

“I prefer keeping things simple and straightforward, while still highlighting the quality of the matcha,” she added.

Still, she noted that matcha’s strength lies in its flexibility: “Matcha, when done right, can cater to different taste preferences. It can be enjoyed in its pure form or paired with other flavors”

Taken together, these approaches point to how matcha, while rooted in Japanese tradition, is being reshaped in Davao through local tastes and creativity.

Whether through experimental blends or more classic preparations, the drink has proven adaptable, and, as recent crowds suggest, widely embraced.

In Davao, what began as an imported trend has transformed into a drink being actively reshaped by those who make and consume it. From inventive, locally inspired blends to more traditional preparations, its appeal lies in its ability to move across tastes and preferences. The ongoing fairs, widening crowds, and growing brands gestures towards a new landscape of possibilities taking root — one where there appears to be more than enough room for everyone. (Bea Gatmaytan / MindaNews)