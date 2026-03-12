₱2.4 billion in new investments registered in Bangsamoro region in Q1 2026

KORONADAL CITY (MindaNews / 12 March) — The Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) has registered investments worth at least ₱2.4 billion in the first quarter of this year, indicating growing investor confidence in the fledging region.

Oil palm is gaining interest in BARMM. MindaNews file photo by BONG S. SARMIENTO

Mohamad Omar Pasigan, chair of the Bangsamoro Board of Investments (BBOI), confirmed Thursday the approval of ₱795.7-million worth of investments during their second board meeting last March 5.

Last January, he said the BBOI registered investments amounting to ₱1.6 billion, a strong start to further enhance the economy of the seven-year-old region, home to the country’s minority Muslim population.

The newly approved business ventures will engage in healthcare, tourism and agriculture, projected to generate at least 176 jobs.

The medical healthcare facilities will be established in Cotabato City, the seat of government of the Bangsamoro government, and in Lanao del Sur province, the BBOI said in a statement.

The new investments on tourism (resorts development) and agriculture (agro-industrial enterprise) are both located in Maguindanao del Norte, it added.

Pasigan attributed the growing investor confidence in the BARMM to their active promotion of the investment potentials of the region in line with the directions set by interim Chief Minister Abdulraof Macacua.

“These investments are clear proof that confidence in the Bangsamoro economy continues to grow,” Pasigan said.

The chief minister has directed the intensive promotion of the investment potentials of the Bangsamoro region not just to local but foreign investors as well, and this is being executed through the economic jihad (struggle) spearheaded by the BBOI, Pasigan noted.

Through the economic jihad, Pasigan said they are promoting strategic investments that create jobs, strengthen industries, and uplift the lives of the Bangsamoro people while building a more resilient and prosperous regional economy.

The steady influx of investments reflects growing investor confidence in the Bangsamoro region, driven by the government’s commitment to moral governance, improved peace and security, and a more enabling business environment, he added.

For the ₱1.4-billion investments registered last January, the BBOI projected that they will generate 750 jobs.

These investments include a large-scale agricultural production and farm development in Maguindanao del Norte and bulk water supply and treatment facilities in Cotabato City, it said.

The BBOI targets to attract ₱3.2 billion in investments for 2026, and so far it hits 75% of the target with the ₱2.4 billion registered in the first quarter, Pasigan said.

A decades-old rebellion waged by Moro fronts for their right to self-determination has stunted the growth of the Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, which was replaced by the BARMM in 2019. (Bong S. Sarmiento / MindaNews)