₱2.5B expansion of Abreeza Mall in Davao to begin in first half of 2026

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 21 February) — As the Davao Region’s economy continues to grow, Ayala Malls is set to begin construction of its ₱2.5-billion expansion of the 15-year-old Abreeza Mall within the first half of the year, a mall executive said.

Janice Parreno (center), general manager of Abreeza Mall in Davao, discusses the mall’s expansion and development plans. She is joined by Gale Evaristo (left), project development manager for Mindanao Estates at Ayala Land Estates Inc., and Carl Vincent Lim, senior site manager for Ayala Land Premier Project. MindaNews photo by ANTONIO L. COLINA IV

Janice Parreno, the mall’s general manager, said during the “Business Matters” media forum on Friday that the five-story expansion will include three floors of retail space, which will bring 15,000 square meters of additional gross leasable space, as well as two floors of business process outsourcing (BPO) and office space on the fourth and fifth floors.

She said the company sees great potential in the city and wants to contribute to the local economy’s bullish growth.

“Davao as a city and a region is growing very fast. Our gross domestic product is growing at a higher rate than the national level, which means there is a significant opportunity. Aside from all that, expansion means more growth to the city and improves our local tourism,” Parreno said.

She said the construction of the expansion will proceed in full swing once the documentary requirements from regulatory agencies are released.

The new building will rise on a nearly one-hectare property behind the mall and is expected to be completed in the second half of 2028, she said.

“This [expansion] will reinforce our mall’s value proposition, as a premier shopping and lifestyle center of the region,” she said.

CAN Design, a Hong Kong-based architecture and planning firm, has been commissioned to design the mall expansion.

On its LinkedIn account, the architectural firm said the design “features a grand façade for the new extension and renovates a rooftop garden with a wellness concept in mind, ensuring seamless connection and transition to the existing main mall, strengthening the mall’s breezy and resort-like feel.”

Parreno added that the mall management has decided to expand the existing mall, as it continues to receive numerous inquiries from both national and international concept brands seeking to locate in Davao, but can no longer be accommodated due to the unavailability of leasable spaces.

“We’re looking at bringing luxury brands and the best global and national brands that are first in Davao concepts,” she said.

She added that aside from the expansion, the Ayala Malls is also investing more than ₱1 billion for the facelift of the existing mall, including the transformation of the roof garden into an “indoor-outdoor sanctuary under a new overhead canopy.” According to a press briefer, development plans include “introduction of Kantinas, an air-conditioned food hall that brings together beloved concepts from Davao, Cebu, and across the Philippines, perfect for spontaneous meetups after work or relaxed afternoons with loved ones.” (Antonio L. Colina IV / MindaNews)