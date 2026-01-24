Caraga to showcase nature and culture-based destinations at ASEAN Tourism Forum 2026

BUTUAN CITY (MindaNews/24 January)— While Siargao Island remains Caraga’s most renowned tourism destination for its world-class waves and island adventures, the Department of Tourism–Caraga (DOT Caraga) said the region will highlight destinations and experiences aside from surfing to showcase Caraga’s full tourism potential at the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Tourism Forum (ATF) 2026, set to be held in Mactan, Cebu, from January 28 to 30.

The ATF is an annual regional event that promotes ASEAN as a single tourism destination. This year’s forum, hosted by the Philippines, marks the 45th anniversary of the event since its inauguration in Malaysia in 1981.

DOT Caraga Regional Director Ivonnie Dumadag told MindaNews in an interview that the region’s participation reflects its new tourism branding, “Caraga Beyond Its Waves,” which highlights destinations and experiences beyond surfing.

Government agencies and stakeholders highlight preparations for the hosting of the ASEAN Tourism Forum (ATF) 2026 during a press briefing in Mactan, Cebu, on January 14, 2026. Photo courtesy of PIA–Central Visayas.

“Caraga Region is grouped under the nature-based tourism cluster, showcasing its wealth of breathtaking natural attractions such as world-renowned beaches, including the Dinagat Islands, alongside iconic inland wonders like the Hinatuan Enchanted River, Tinuy-an Falls, and the Britania Group of Islets, to name a few,” she said.

Apart from its natural attractions, Dumadag said the region will also highlight its cultural heritage, with the ancient Balangay Boat as its centerpiece, excavated in Butuan City in the 1970s. The boat is a symbol of the Philippines’ maritime heritage and is incorporated into the ASEAN logo as the country assumes the ASEAN chairmanship in 2026.

“Caraga will also present its distinctive creative expressions through a display of Suyam embroidery and fashion accessories made of agsam, both of which stand as testaments to the region’s artistry, sustainability, and cultural pride,” Dumadag added.

She emphasized that DOT Caraga is preparing a cohesive presentation for an international audience by curating compelling destination narratives, market-ready tour packages, and high-quality promotional materials.

“We are working closely with local stakeholders to position the region as an authentic and sustainable destination rooted in nature, culture, and community,” Dumadag said.

With Caraga’s participation in the ATF, Dumadag said the region is expected to increase its visibility and generate stronger market linkages with international buyers, tour operators, and investors.

“In the coming months, this exposure is anticipated to translate into increased tourist arrivals, thereby creating more livelihood opportunities for local communities,” she said.

A key component of ATF 2026 is the Travel Exchange (TRAVEX), a business-to-business platform that connects ASEAN tourism buyers and sellers through pre-scheduled appointments, allowing participants to explore destination products and forge new partnerships.

DOT-accredited tour operators from Siargao Island and Butuan City are also set to participate in TRAVEX, offering a wide range of tourism services and curated packages covering destinations across the region.

TRAVEX is the longest-running annual ASEAN leisure travel trade event, showcasing the largest contingent of ASEAN sellers and involving all tourism sectors from the 11 ASEAN member states: Brunei Darussalam, Cambodia, Indonesia, Lao PDR, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Timor-Leste, and Vietnam.

Tourism Promotions Board Chief Operating Officer Maria Margarita Montemayor Nograles said in a press release that TRAVEX plays an important role in strengthening partnerships and driving growth as a key meeting point for the Southeast Asian travel industry.

“Hosting this event is a responsibility we value highly, and we are committed to creating a dynamic platform that highlights the depth, connectivity, and momentum of tourism across ASEAN,” Nograles said.

ATF 2026 will also include media briefings that will share the latest insights and first-hand updates on recent developments, visitor statistics, future strategies, and new tourism products from all 11 ASEAN member states.

The Philippines last hosted the ATF in 2016, which was held in Manila. (Ivy Marie Mangadlao/MindaNews)