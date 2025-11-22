Two Vietnam-based firms to launch electric taxi units in Davao this month

Green GSM Philippines will deploy its all-electric taxi units in Davao City starting November 28. Photo from the Facebook page of Green GSM Philippines

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 22 November) – Vietnam-based firms Green and Smart Mobility Joint Stock Company (GSM) and VinFast are set to launch their all-electric taxi units in Davao City on 28 November 28, according to an official of the Davao City Investment Promotions Center (DCIPC).

During the “Business Forum at NCCC” on Friday, Christian Cambaya, head of the DCIPC’s Investor Assistance and Servicing Unit, said the investors have initially earmarked $500 million for operations and expansion in the Philippines, covering Metro Manila, Cebu, and Davao City, with a full commitment of $1 billion.

The 500 electric vehicles, manufactured by VinFast, arrived at the Port of Davao in late October.

He said Green GSM Philippines, a local subsidiary of GSM, began operating its electric taxis in Manila and Cebu on 10 June, and is preparing to deploy some of its taxi units in Davao starting next Friday.

He said the company’s initial investments include the construction of charging stations across the city.

Aside from the Philippines, the GSM has been operating electric taxis in Vietnam, Laos, and Indonesia.

Cambaya added that Green GSM is an electric ride-hailing service utilizing all-electric vehicles, unlike existing ride-hailing services that rely on diesel-powered units.

According to him, not all 500 units will be operated directly by Green GSM Philippines, as the firm is currently seeking distributors. Camabay is uncertain how many units will be deployed once the service is launched.

He said the firm expects to initially generate around 20,000 jobs, increasing to 70,000 once it becomes fully operational.

“GSM is looking for a distributor, but at the same time, it will also operate its own full e-taxis. It’s not just them operating. They are looking for partners to operate these e-vehicles. They are going to operate in Davao soon,” he said. (Antonio L. Colina IV/MindaNews)