Foreign investors enter into MOUs for economic zone, halal park in Matanog

Groundbreaking ceremony for the Wow Matanog Special Economic Zone and the Bangsamoro Halal Park in Matanog, Maguindanao Del Norte. MindaNews photo by FERDINANDH CABRERA

MATANOG, Maguindanao Del Norte (MindaNews / 14 November) — Foreign investors have formalized their commitment to the newly launched Wow Matanog Special Economic Zone and the Bangsamoro Halal Park in Matanog, Maguindanao Del Norte.

The groundbreaking ceremony, held on November 10-11, saw the arrival of Asian business partners who signed memoranda of understanding.

Dragon Lee, of Sudo Emas group of companies from Malaysia composed of 10 firms engaged in food trade and incubation, is one of the 38 investors who have signified interest to invest in the Bangsamoro region.

“So, we start from consultation, from economy, from renovation, for certified body, for food business club, for the waste water treatment system. All of these, even for the packaging and design. Actually, it’s 360-degree one stop center for the food traders that we do,” he said.

“This is the first time I come here to study and get a visit or to do a survey. There are lots of coconut, a lot of yellow corn and a lot of banana. All these are raw materials for the food. So, I think we can start, maybe we’ll start from trader for the raw materials,” he added.

From ‘war zone’ to economic hub

Matanog Mayor Zohria “Jo” Bansil-Guro of Matanog said the willingness of the local community and leadership to open the Iranun Corridor to investors served as the catalyst for this development.

“The real willingness, our will to really open this municipality and the Iranon Corridor to investors, I think that’s what ignited the long-dreamed of vision for this place,” Mayor Bansil-Guro stated.

Matanog is one of the towns in the Iranun Corridor along with Parang, Buldon and Barira which is dominated by the Iranuns of Maguindanao Del Norte.

The mayor and her team, in consultation with partners like Dato Jack and Bangsamoro Economic Zone Authority (BESA) Executive Director Atty. Sukarno Abas, had sought out investors by attending international events like the Malaysia International Halal Showcase.

The foreign investors witnessed the groundbreaking firsthand, contrasting the area’s history as a “war zone” with its potential as an economic hub.

“When you invest in this municipality or in the BARMM, you are also investing in peace,” Bansil-Guro said.

Halal Park

The Bangsamoro Halal Park is envisioned as a dedicated industrial zone designed for businesses that produce and service halal-certified products. It will offer shared facilities like storage and warehousing to foster a complete, end-to-end halal supply chain, from manufacturing to logistics.

As explained by Abas, the Special Economic Zone model requires that approximately 70% of the products be for export and 30% for domestic consumption. Investors will benefit from both fiscal and non-fiscal incentives, and a one-stop shop for government documentary requirements, streamlining the process for international partners.

Abas noted that Matanog already has existing raw materials that have attracted investors.

“We don’t start from zero because we have already existing raw materials to be processed here, like coconut, banana, corn, coffee and aquamarine products, and these are the products that get the attention of most of these investors because mostly they are into halal products,” he said.

‘Development linked to peace’

BARMM Interim Chief Minister Abdulraof “Sammy” Macacaua underscored the crucial link between development and sustained peace.

“A program like this, once there is a groundbreaking, it signifies that development is coming… If we want to sustain peace, then the development must come,” he said.

The presence of foreign investors, he added, shows that the autonomous region and its municipalities are no longer isolated from the global community. He thanked the investors, acknowledging them as the first to undertake such an engagement in the region and hoping other countries would follow in their steps.

“With this kind of development, we can minimize… the people who are suffering from hunger,” he said.

Maguindanao Del Norte Governor Datu Tuck Mastura said the move aligns with his priority to transform the province, recently upgraded from fourth-class to first-class, into a “haven of industry” to provide livelihood for its people.

He urged the investors to expand their vision beyond Matanog, leveraging the province’s wide tracts of land ready for development, and sought the Chief Minister’s help in fully realizing the potential of Polloc Port as an industrial hub.

Ronald Dimacisil Torres, chair of the Bangsamoro Business Council, congratulated the local government, saying the initiative marks a significant step forward in the region’s economic development and showcases the government’s commitment to fostering growth.

The Matanog Special Economic Zone shares border with Lanao del Sur and is a transit point for people from the island provinces passing through Zamboanga.

Abas said such a location, combined with the efforts of local leaders, will enable the local economy to thrive.

“This initiative is not just about economic zones and seminars — it’s about empowering our people with faith-based knowledge and sustainable opportunities,” Bansil-Guro said. (Ferdinandh Cabrera/MindaNews)