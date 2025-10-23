YAMAN Gensan kicks off for month-long spotlight on MSMEs

GENERAL SANTOS CITY (MindaNews / 23 Oct) — Micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) would take the center stage for a month with the celebration of the annual YAMAN Gensan, a program that recognizes the economic contributions of small businesses and promote the spirit of entrepreneurship as one of the vital backbones of the city’s development.

Some of the products on display during the opening of YAMAN Gensan 2025 on Wednesday (23 October 2025). Gensan LGU photo

YAMAN Gensan stands for “Yabong mga Maliliit na Negosyo sa General Santos,” which literally means “flourish small businesses in General Santos.”

Leonard Flores, head of the City Economic Management and Cooperative Development Office, lauded the MSMEs for their significant contributions to the development of the city, which is touted as the “Tuna Capital of the Philippines.”

He said the MSMEs played a crucial role in shaping the city’s economic landscape, noting that YAMAN Gensan continues to be a platform for growth, collaboration, and resilience.

“YAMAN GenSan 2025 underscores the vital role of innovation and capacity building to strengthen the MSME sector. This year’s celebration aims to foster entrepreneurial excellence, advance sustainable development, and propel local enterprises toward greater competitiveness and long-term success,” he told MindaNews Thursday.

Flores said he witnessed the evolution of YAMAN Gensan since 2002 and that it contributed highly to the economy of the city and Region 12.

The YAMAN Gensan was institutionalized in 2003 through City Council Resolution 169.

It was envisioned to facilitate access to technology and provide basic information and assistance to current and prospective entrepreneurs, initiate business development and promotion activities, link financing resources and local MSMEs with counterpart industry associations.

YAMAN Gensan 2025 officially kicked off Wednesday, October 22, until November 27. This year’s theme is “Yabong MSMEs: Driving Innovations, Fueling Growth, Building Resilience.”

The month-long celebration will feature a diverse lineup of activities, including business networking and mentoring sessions, training and seminars, digitalization, and fora—all aimed at helping both existing and aspiring local MSMEs innovate and elevate their businesses, Flores said.

On November 14-16, the YAMAN Gensan Trade Fair and Exhibit, with SM City General Santos as the main venue, will feature some 120 food and non-food products from the city, he said.

At least 95 percent of the businesses operating in the city are classified as MSMEs. In 2024, 13,309 businesses registered their operations with the local government, data from the City Treasurer’s Office showed.

YAMAN Gensan 2025 also highlights the vital support provided by MSME enablers and celebrates the successes and achievements of General Santos City’s homegrown enterprises.

Ralph Layco, CEO of Macho Mucho, highlighted the importance of perseverance and ethical business practices, reminding entrepreneurs that success is built on passion, integrity, and hard work.

Mayor Lorelie Pacquiao noted that YAMAN Gensan remains a testament to the city’s collective drive to nurture homegrown talent and enterprise — paving the way for a stronger, more resilient, and progressive local economy. (Bong S. Sarmiento / MindaNews)