Region 12 OTOP products sail on Philippine waters

MV Masinag photo from 2GO Travel Facebook page

GENERAL SANTOS CITY (MindaNews / 17 October) – Some of the finest OTOP products produced by micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in Region 12 (Soccsksargen) are now available for consumers even in the high seas of the Philippines.

This after the Treasures of Region 12 OTOP Kiosk was launched Friday last week aboard 2GO Travel’s MV Masinag passenger and RORO (Roll On, Roll Off) vessel.

A partnership between 2GO Travel and the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), the OTOP promotion project is part of the Biyahe2Business campaign. OTOP stands for One Town, One Product, a government priority stimulus program for MSMEs spearheaded by the DTI.

Flora Gabunales, DTI-12 director, described the presence of the region’s OTOP kiosk aboard MV Masinag as the product of “creativity, hard work and resilience of local producers now being recognized on the national stage.”

“Our local treasures are no longer confined to our borders; they are now journeying across the nation, carrying the story and soul of Region 12,” she said.

The Treasures of Region 12 OTOP Kiosk aboard MV Masinag. DTI Region 12 photo

Region 12 comprises the provinces of South Cotabato, North Cotabato, Sultan Kudarat and Sarangani, and the cities of General Santos, Koronadal, Tacurong and Kidapawan.

The Treasures of Region 12 Kiosk aboard MV Masinag showcases a curated selection of pilot products that reflect the authentic flavors, creativity, and craftsmanship of Soccsksargen.

These include the XL Savory Snack Pack by Ellynes Pasalubong Products and Melts Bakeshop; the Kape ng Pilipinas: Variety Pack by Mnemo Coffee; the Classic Chocolate Pack by Green Nurture Corporation; the 2GO Destinations Pack by Adorno’s Handicrafts; the Pasalubong Pack by Jodan’s Bakeshop; and the Tropical Flavors Classic Pack by Kablon Farm Foods Corporation.

Gabunales noted that each bundle “embodies the rich stories, skills, and traditions of Region 12’s finest producers, a true showcase of the region’s heart and heritage.”

She said that with MV Masinag serving as pilot vessel and with more ships to follow soon, the local brands from Region 12 are now embarking “on a national journey to reach new markets and inspire regional pride.”

In a separate statement, 2GO Travel said the Biyahe2Business initiative supports DTI’s Supply Chain and Logistics Center, a platform that provides real-time logistics information, market linkages, and capacity-building programs for MSMEs.

Last June, 2GO was one of the supply chain and logistics partners in the country that signed a pledge of support to the SCLC.

“This partnership underscores our long-term commitment to help small businesses thrive by providing flexible, affordable, and reliable transport solutions,” said Francis John Chua, business unit head for 2GO Travel.

“With our generous 50KG luggage allowance, MSMEs can move their products and supplies more freely across islands. This advantage supports their growth and reach,” he added.

He stressed that 2GO believes that sea travel is not only about connecting destinations, but also about connecting communities, celebrating culture, and enabling commerce.

“Through this initiative, we bring the best of every region to more Filipinos,” Chua said.

The partnership aims to boost market visibility for regional MSMEs by featuring their OTOP products in dedicated kiosks onboard 2GO Travel vessels.

Region 12’s OTOP products were the first to be featured in a 2GO Travel passenger/RORO vessel.

2GO Travel serves twice a week the Manila-General Santos route, passing via either Davao, Iloilo or Cebu.

It currently operates across seven key Mindanao ports namely General Santos, Davao, Cagayan de Oro, Butuan, Zamboanga, Dipolog, and Ozamiz.

2Go Travel’s multimodal services cover sea freight, cold chain, warehousing, forwarding, and passenger travel, providing end-to-end support for enterprises of all sizes. (Bong S. Sarmiento / MindaNews)