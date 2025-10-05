MSMEs in Bangsamoro region get market knowledge support  

Women involved in a micro enterprise in Cotabato City cook palapa, a delicacy popular in the Maguindanao provinces, to be sold in the markets. MindaNews file photo by BONG S. SARMIENTO

COTABATO CITY (MindaNews / 5 October) – A European Union-funded business development project in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) is seeking to open halal industry and other market access opportunities for micro- and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs), in line with efforts to sustains the gains of the Bangsamoro peace process.

Around 150 business owners and representatives from agencies of the regional government and non-government organizations gathered last Wednesday in Davao City to tackle support needed by MSMEs, including producers involved in the agri-fisheries value chain.

During the forum, farmers and food processors received intensive guidance on halal certification, and Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and National Meat Inspection Service licensing, product registration, and good manufacturing practices.

The forum was initiated by the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO), through its EU-funded project “Inclusive Agribusiness Development for Human Security,” in partnership with the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Agrarian Reform (MAFAR).

In a statement on Saturday, Datu Hamsur Zaid, MAFAR project director for EU’s Bangsamoro Agri-Enterprise Programme (BAEP), urged concerned Bangsamoro ministries and the private sector to support initiatives to empower the MSMEs in the region.

“Together, let us build a Bangsamoro where our products are not only export-ready but also symbols of excellence, integrity, and pride,” he said.

The EU initiated the BAEP as part of its long-term support to building lasting peace and promoting inclusive development in the Bangsamoro region.

Mechelle Ann Lamata-Cea, a food-drug regulation officer at the FDA, assured the MSMEs of the agency’s readiness to help them gain market access through the production of certified quality products.

“The FDA stands ready to assist Bangsamoro MSMEs as they take steps toward licensing and in building a strong food safety culture within their organizations,” she said.

“We recognize the challenges MSMEs face in meeting regulatory requirements, which is why we are working hand in hand with partners like UNIDO, the EU, and BARMM ministries to streamline processes, provide clearer guidance, and make certification more attainable,” she added.

BARMM ministries including MAFAR, the Ministry of Science and Technology, Ministry of Trade, Investments and Tourism, Bangsamoro Planning and Development Authority, and the Bangsamoro Business Council were present at the forum, highlighting the need to make certifications more accessible for MSMEs.

Participants took part in visioning and problem identification workshops, where producers shared concerns on certification costs, documentation, and the need for stronger linkages with government support mechanisms.

“We realized that certification is not only a requirement—it is a key to access bigger markets and make our products more trusted,” said Muslimin Salih, chair of Magungaya sa Langgapanan Farmers and Fisherfolks Marketing Cooperative in Sultan Sa Barongis, Maguindanao del Sur.

“The session helped us understand the steps to halal and FDA certification, which before felt too complicated. Now we see the opportunities for our marinated Dalag, carp and tilapia and other products to reach both local and international buyers,” he said.

UNIDO, as the UN agency specializing in halal standards, is providing technical support on certification procedures for cattle, goat, poultry, seaweed, and processed sardines, reinforcing efforts in the BARMM to strengthen its halal industry.

BARMM comprises the provinces of Maguindanao del Sur, Maguindanao del Norte, Basilan and Tawi-Tawi, and the cities is of Marawi, Lamitan and Cotabato, the Bangsamoro Special Geographic Area. (Bong S. Sarmiento / MindaNews)