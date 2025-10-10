Logistics firm Ninja Van bullish on Mindanao’s growth

MindaNews / 10 October – With Mindanao emerging as the country’s new frontier for the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) sector, tech-enabled logistics firm Ninja Van has assured the fast deliveries of parcels even in last mile communities by employing deep local knowledge, which can still operate effectively in the absence or failure of digital technology.

A worker packs parcels at a Ninja Van warehouse. Photo supplied

Vin Perez, Ninja Van Philippines country head, noted that Mindanao is rapidly establishing itself as one of the Philippines’ strongest growth centers, opening up new markets for businesses traditionally centered in Metro Manila and Luzon.

“Mindanao’s market offers a massive opportunity, but it has to be earned,” Perez said. “Those who can consistently deliver across the region will be the ones to benefit as demand accelerates.”

The FMCG sector encompasses essentials such as food and beverages, personal care, household goods, and over-the-counter health products.

Mindanao offers a network of logistics backbone through the existing sea and air ports located in the key cities of Davao, Cagayan de Oro, Zamboanga, General Santos and Cotabato, which are linked by well-paved highways for inland distribution.

For businesses managing operations from Metro Manila to Mindanao, distance often means blind spots, with the limited visibility, long transit times, multiple handoffs, and inconsistent data leading to delays, errors, overstocking, or missed sales.

Perez said that Ninja Van’s advanced end-to-end tracking system is addressing those issues by providing continuous visibility into every stage of the product’s journey, giving shippers a single, centralized view of their operations.

“Transparency empowers businesses to make informed decisions and react quickly to any potential delays, providing a single source of truth for all parcel data,” Perez explains.

But while infrastructure and technology are essential, deep local knowledge is what truly differentiates a logistics partner, especially for last-mile deliveries, he stressed.

Perez said that Ninja Van riders and operations staff are hired from the communities they serve, giving them a firsthand understanding of the area’s geography and cultural nuances.

He emphasized that in communities without house numbers or mapped streets, this hyperlocal familiarity becomes crucial in the face of obstacles like weak network signals or incorrect pins.

“Fast delivery, reliable routing, and lower rejection rates all stem from one key differentiator: people on the ground,” Perez said.

“In last-mile logistics, having a local know-how makes all the difference. Our people know which barangay captain to ask, which landmarks matter, and how to adapt when the map does not match reality,” he added.

Ninja Van employs a multimodal transport system to cover 95 percent of Mindanao, excluding only Basilan, Perez said.

According to him, a combination of dedicated air and land haul services feeds parcels to Mindanao, while a fleet of around 2,500 active riders ensures localized last-mile delivery across communities.

“In a market where speed and reliability are paramount, a logistics partner is more than just a delivery service—they are the competitive advantage businesses need to serve the region and keep pace with its rapid economic growth,” Perez noted.

In “Understand the next frontier: Where Philippines FMCG growth really happens” published last July by Nielsen, an American company that provides global market research and consumer insights, Mindanao is emerging as the country’s clear front-runner in both value and volume gains.

“This region achieved the highest year-on-year growth rates, significantly outpacing other parts of the country. Such strong regional momentum highlights the need for manufacturers and retailers to adopt localized strategies to tap into rising opportunities beyond established urban centers,” it said. (Bong S. Sarmiento / MindaNews)