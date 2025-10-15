From zipline to cable car, South Cotabato’s 7 Falls to take adventure to new level

LAKE SEBU, South Cotabato (MindaNews / 15 October) — The 7 Falls, a popular tourist destination in this rustic upland town, is taking adventure to the next level with the looming operation of a cable car ride that offers a 360-degree panoramic view of the vast natural surroundings.

Hikong Alu Falls or Waterfalls No. 1, is the most accessible among the seven waterfalls for tourists in Lake Sebu. It is just a short walk from the parking area. MindaNews photo by BONG S. SARMIENTO

Ray Venn Dongon, 7 Falls operation manager, said the cable car adventure will augment the zipline ride that has been serving thrill-seeking tourists for over a decade now.

He said the cable car facility, with an allocation of ₱6.4 million, is expected to be constructed in the first quarter of 2026.

“The glass-enclosed cable car would provide a full view of the natural surroundings for a small family or group of friends altogether at the same time,” he said.

The cable car, which can accommodate seven individuals, will span a distance of 580 meters, Dongon said.

He said they are working to get the clearances from concerned government agencies necessary for the development of the cable car project.

Dongon noted the cable car is an alternative for those who are afraid of riding the zipline, which can accommodate two at a fee of ₱350 each.

He assured that the span of the zipline is safe, with routine maintenance twice a month and workers conducting daily inspection of the equipment.

The 7 Falls zipline is one of the highest in Southeast Asia at 180 meters (or about 600) feet at its highest point. The total ride distance is 1,160 meters — 740 meters for the first span and 420 meters for the next.

It is named 7 Falls because the vicinity hosts such a number of waterfalls, with varying distances apart from each other.

Lake Sebu town is considered the “Summer Capital of South Cotabato.” It boasts of three lakes, the biggest one is from where the municipality got its name.

The municipality, home of the famous handwoven Tnalak cloth made from abaca fiber, is the main tourist destination in South Cotabato. (Bong S. Sarmiento / MindaNews)