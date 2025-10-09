Davao Doctors Hospital (Clinica Hilario), Inc. Announces Strategic Share Buyback Program  

Approval of up to ₱125 million for share buyback reflects confidence in growth and commitment to shareholder value.

DAVAO CITY, Philippines / 9 October 2025 — The Board of Directors of DAVAO DOCTORS HOSPITAL (CLINICA HILARIO), INC. (“DDH”) has formally approved a share buyback program on September 12, 2025, a strategic move intended to maximize shareholder value and boost return on equity. Under the program, DDH will offer to purchase up to 25,000 of its outstanding common shares at ₱5,000.00 per share, for a total amount of ₱125 million.



The offer price of ₱5,000.00 represents a premium over the prevailing market price. The program shall be valid through December 23, 2025 or until the 25,000 shares have been validly tendered, whichever is earlier.



The buyback follows a prior Board decision removing stock ownership as a requirement for doctor accreditation to practice at DDH. The program provides doctors the option to sell their shares should they desire to do so. President and CEO Celso Bernard G. Lopez explained that the company will offer to buy back shares, on a first-come-first-served basis, from doctors who may want to sell their shares as well as from all other stockholders, ensuring that the company “does not favor any one class of stockholders.”



As there is potential for an increased supply of outstanding shares to depress market price, the buyback is also a proactive step by the company to support and preserve the value of its shares. Mr. Lopez emphasized that “the buyback is a deliberate step to crystallize the value of DDH shares.”



To ensure transparency and address stakeholder questions, DDH will host public forums for stockholders regarding the buyback program every 10th of the month from October to December 2025 unless all 25,000 shares have already been validly tendered before each schedule.



About DAVAO DOCTORS HOSPITAL (CLINICA HILARIO), INC.



Founded in 1969, DDH is Mindanao’s largest and most modern private hospital. We are committed to delivering high-quality diagnostic, therapeutic, and intensive care services. DDH is recognized for medical innovation, holding ISO 9001 Certification and Platinum Accreditation from Accreditation Canada International. As part of the Metro Pacific Health network, DDH offers comprehensive care across major specialties with over 400 board-accredited consultants. We are a PhilHealth-accredited Level 3 Tertiary Facility, dedicated to the highest standards of care.



