Bukidnon, SouthCot, DavSur among country’s top agri and fisheries producers

GENERAL SANTOS CITY (MindaNews / 1 Oct) — Three Mindanao provinces belonged to the top 10 provinces in the country with the highest production in agriculture and fisheries in 2024, with Bukidnon topping the list with a production value of ₱145 billion, Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) data showed.

The lush farms of Talakag in Bukidnon. MindaNews photo by BOBBY TIMONERA

At September 2025 current prices, the country’s value of production in agriculture and fisheries was estimated at ₱2.41 trillion in 2024, Divina Gracia del Prado, PSA deputy national statistician, said in a statement.

Pangasinan and Pampanga ranked second and third with contributions amounting to ₱93.49 billion and ₱93.29 billion, respectively, to the national output, the PSA’s Provincial Value of Production in Agriculture and Fisheries (PVPAF) 2024 showed.

The PVPAF focuses on the measurement of the whole sector (i.e., agriculture and fisheries) and its commodity groups (crops, livestock, poultry, and fisheries). It serves as input in the compilation of the Provincial Product Accounts, particularly in the estimation of the Gross Value Added (GVA) in Agriculture, Forestry, and Fishing at the provincial level.

The fourth largest contributor last year to agriculture and fisheries production is Negros Occidental with ₱83.02 billion, followed by Batangas with ₱82.37 billion.

Rounding up the top 10 are South Cotabato at sixth with ₱81.54 billion, Nueva Ecija with ₱73.62 billion, Isabela with ₱72.36 billion, Davao del Sur with ₱68.77 billion, and Cebu with ₱60.55 billion.

Based on the PSA 2024 data, Bukidnon contributed ₱93.36 billion for crop production, ₱31.21 billion for livestock, and ₱20.79 billion for poultry, amounting to at least ₱145 billion. Crop, livestock and poultry are commodities under the agriculture sector.

While Bukidnon topped the country’s agriculture and fisheries output last year, it registered the highest poverty incidence in Region 10 or Northern Mindanao, together with Lanao del Norte, according to the National Anti-Poverty Commission (NAPC), MindaNews reported on Sept. 29.

Cecilia Cabusas, NAPC regional coordinator, said the contrast highlights the deep-seated inequality in Bukidnon province.

“Malaki ang disparity, maraming farms but they are commercial farms (There is a big disparity. There are many farms but they are commercial farms),” she explained, pointing out that most small farmers do not own the land they till.

In terms of the value of crop production in 2024, PSA valued the national output at ₱1.31 trillion at current prices. Bukidnon remained the top province in terms of value of crop production at ₱93.36 billion. Isabela came next with ₱61.73 billion and Pangasinan with ₱54.74 billion.

At current prices, the total livestock production was valued at ₱397.22 billion in 2024. By province, Batangas registered the highest value with ₱32.28 billion, followed by Bukidnon with ₱31.21 billion and Cebu with ₱24.56 billion.

In 2024, the total value of poultry production at current prices reached ₱393.43 billion. Across provinces, Batangas recorded the highest value with ₱36.70 billion, followed by Bulacan with ₱27.78 billion and Pampanga with ₱25.79 billion.

For fisheries, the total value of production at current prices was posted at ₱305.45 billion. Pampanga was the leading province with a value of production at ₱37.90 billion, followed by South Cotabato and Pangasinan at ₱24.41 billion and ₱22.58 billion, respectively. (Bong S. Sarmiento / MindaNews)