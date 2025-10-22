BARMM registers P5 billion investments with entry of two new investors

GENERAL SANTOS CITY (MindaNews / 22 October) – The Bangsamoro Board of Investments (BBOI) has registered two new investments worth ₱1 billion, bringing to ₱5 billion the large enterprises given accreditation by the agency in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) since the start of the year.

Mohamad Omar Pasigan, BBOI chairperson, attributed the new investments to the economic jihad (struggle) waged by the agency, which is anchored on “moral governance,” the guiding principle observed by the Bangsamoro government in running its affairs.

An oil palm venture in Maguindanao del Sur, BARMM. The Bangsamoro region continues to attract new investments. MindaNews photo by Bong S. Sarmiento

“Reaching the ₱5-billion investment mark is not only a record-breaking figure, but also a validation that the economic jihad is transforming into a living reality that empowers our people and strengthens our regional economy,” Pasigan said in a statement.

The BBOI only targeted to register P3 billion investments for 2025, which was breached in April. The total registered investment of P5 billion so far was projected to generate at least 2,000 jobs in the region.

He noted that the Bangsamoro government’s “firm pursuit of transparency, accountability, and faith-based governance” continues to build investor trust and advance inclusive growth across the region.

Pasigan said that Bangsamoro interim Chief Minister Abdulraof Macacua envisions to transform the BARMM into a progressive economy through the “Mas Matatag Na Bangsamoro,” a guiding principle that encourages productivity, self-reliance and prosperity guided by moral leadership.

The newly approved projects include a Filipino-owned Islamic Bank operation under Republic Act No. 11439 or the Islamic Banking Act to be established in Marawi City, and a foreign-owned agriculture and agribusiness investment in Amai Manabilang.

Both investments are expected to generate about 550 jobs.

In a phone interview, Pasigan identified the newly registered investments as the Green Arrow Agri-Ventures in Amai Manabilang and the Card Islamic Bank in Marawi City.

“More investors have been signifying their interest to do business in the region,” he told MindaNews.

The registration of the two new investments came on the heels of BARMM’s recognition as an emerging investment destination in Mindanao and in the country.

Data from the Philippine Statistics Authority in August 2025 showed that BARMM ranked second in Mindanao in approved investments, next only to the Davao Region, and placed within the top 10 regions nationwide for the second quarter of the year.

The data did not yet include the third-quarter and current investment approvals, suggesting that BARMM’s year-end standing may climb even higher once the latest figures are factored in.

The Bangsamoro region comprises Maguindao del Norte, Maguindanao del Sur, Lanao del Sur, Basilan and Tawi-Tawi, and the cities of Marawi, Lamitan and Cotabato.

With two months remaining before the end of the year, Pasigan said that the BBOI is optimistic that BARMM’s investment surge will continue, propelled by its strong governance framework, competitive opportunities, and the collaborative efforts of the public and private sectors.

“Through economic jihad and moral governance, we are laying the foundations of a resilient and self-sustaining Bangsamoro economy that offers genuine opportunities for all,” he said. (Bong S. Sarmiento / MindaNews)