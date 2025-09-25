Zamboanga City records fastest economic growth in region

Zamboanga City Hall. MindaNews file photo by BOBBY TIMONERA

ZAMBOANGA CITY (MindaNews / 25 Sept) — The City of Zamboanga posted the fastest economic growth, at 4.9 percent, in the Zamboanga Peninsula, according to the latest report released by the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA).

The city outpaced all other economies in the Zamboanga Peninsula in 2024, marking a strong recovery and expansion compared to its 2023 performance.

The PSA noted that all economies in the Zamboanga Peninsula registered positive growth last year.

Following Zamboanga City, Zamboanga del Sur recorded a 4.8-percent growth, while the City of Isabela posted a 4.4-percent growth. These three economies surpassed the regional average, 4.2 percent.

Zamboanga posted the lowest at 2.3 percent.

The PSA reported that all economies in the region are services-based.

Services, according to the PSA, accounted for 49.9 percent of the gross domestic product (GDP) of Zamboanga del Norte, 52.9 percent of the GDP of Zamboanga del Sur, 59.7 percent of the GDP of Zamboanga Sibugay, 58.4 percent of the GDP of the City of Isabela, and 58.2 percent of the GDP of the City of Zamboanga. (Frencie Carreon / MindaNews)