Tupi IT Park breaks ground, projected to create 20,000 jobs

A screenshot of the Tupi IT Park architectural perspective.

KORONADAL CITY (MindaNews / 13 September) — The multi-billion peso Tupi Information Technology Park (Tupi IT Park) is expected to catapult South Cotabato as a major hub for the ICT and BPO industries in Mindanao, creating some 20,000 jobs for the sector and other industries, an official said.

ICT stands for information and communications technology, and BPO for business process outsourcing.

The Tupi IT Park finally broke ground last Monday, September 8, in Tupi, a first class municipality in the first district of South Cotabato.

Gov. Reynaldo Tamayo Jr. said the Tupi IT Park will create long-term and diverse opportunities for South Cotabato, a province long known for its agribusiness potentials.

He noted that once completed, the park will open South Cotabato to global opportunities while fostering innovation, entrepreneurship, and inclusive growth in Region 12.

“We pray that this project will be successful not only for Tupi but for the whole of South Cotabato,” he said.

The Matutum Holdings and Development Corp., a company owned by the governor’s family, is spearheading the development of the Tupi IT Park in a 15,000-square meter property.

Tamayo said the development of the Tupi IT Park is projected to cost P4 billion and expected to be completed by late 2026, or early 2027 at the most if there are no delays.

Ibrahim Guiapar Jr., Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT), hailed the development of the Tupi IT Park “as a transformative step for the province.”

“This milestone is more than just the start of construction—it is the laying of a foundation for a future built on innovation, resilience, and shared prosperity. The Tupi IT Park will be a catalyst for digital transformation and inclusive growth,” Guiapar said.

He assured the stakeholders that DICT will remain a steadfast partner in strengthening digital infrastructure, advancing cybersecurity, and nurturing digital skills to support startups, MSMEs (micro, small and medium enterprises), and the locators within the IT zone.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has approved the establishment of the Tupi IT Park through Proclamation 530 issued in May last year.

“The move aims to support current government thrust to attract more foreign investors,” the Presidential Communications Office quoted the President as saying.

The creation of the IT Park was recommended by the board of directors of the Philippine Economic Zone Authority.

According to its architectural design, the Tupi IT Park will span a total floor area of 50,420 square meters (m²), with 37,800 m² of flexible office space from the 2nd to the 10th floor.



Each level will offer 4,200 m² designed for adaptability and operational efficiency ideally constructed for BPOs, tech companies, and startups.



The building will be constructed using pre-fabricated steel and autoclaved aerated concrete for improved strength, insulation, and reduced environmental impact.



Designed with a green architecture, the facility features heat-resistant glass, solar panels, and a rainwater harvesting system.



With high consideration for convenience and productivity, the Tupi IT Park will offer ample parking, access to public transport, high-speed internet, and modern workspaces that foster collaboration and innovation. (Bong S. Sarmiento / MindaNews)