Therma South turns over P1-M worth of livelihood kits for IP communities, farmers

DAVAO CITY —Disadvantaged farmers and indigenous peoples (IPs) in Davao City received livelihood kits totaling P1 million from Therma South, Inc., a subsidiary of Aboitiz Power Corporation (AboitizPower).

The donation was officially turned over to Peace 911, the city government’s coordinating body for peace and development programs. The kits were allotted for the residents of Paquibato and Marilog Districts, two areas identified as geographically isolated and disadvantaged.

A significant portion of the aid consisted of sewing tools, which were given to women’s groups from the Ovu Manobo tribe in Marilog and the Ata tribe in Paquibato. These tools are designed to help beneficiaries establish a sustainable source of income.

The 11 IP tribes will receive 29 sewing machines to be shared among 13 barangays. This initiative is expected to benefit approximately 2,000 women members.

“We use available materials to make rugs, pajamas, and pillowcases, and sell them during our IP Day,” said Bai Aida, who represents the Ovu Manobo women’s association.

The kits will enable the women to produce tribal attire for cultural events while also generating much-needed income for their families, added Ata representative Biyo Alma Omo.

The livelihood kits also include farming tools such as shovels, hoes, weeding knives, and fertilizer sprayers. Ten farmers from two associations in Paquibato and Marilog will also receive vegetable seeds, fertilizers, and compost.

Edgardo Haspe, Officer-in-Charge of the City Agriculturist Office, noted that the assistance is critical given current market conditions. “The seeds are especially helpful because they are expensive right now,” Haspe said, adding that more IP farmer associations are set to benefit from similar programs.

Earlier this month, Therma South also sponsored a backyard gardening training session for 25 participants from Binugao and Sta. Cruz. The session was led by Olive Puentespina, owner of Davao Thermo Biotech Corp., at Malagos Farm in Agdao. One of the beneficiaries is the Barangay Binugao’s Backyard Gardeners Association, which manages a community garden with support from Therma South.

The training was designed to complement existing government initiatives like the Department of Education’s “Gulayan sa Paaralan” and the Department of Social Welfare and Development’s “Gulayan sa Barangay,” reinforcing appreciation for agriculture and joint community development.

“Peacebuilding initiatives are vital when we talk about sustainable development for Davao and Mindanao,” said Atty. Alona Suzell Ruyeras-Borromeo, Corporate Services Head of the AboitizPower Transition Business Group in Mindanao. “We are privileged to work with the City Government of Davao in helping forward inclusive growth—where no one is left behind.”