New Bangsamoro trade, investments and tourism minister assumes office

MindaNews / 5 August — The Ministry of Trade, Investments and Tourism (MTIT) of the Bangsamoro Region changed leadership Tuesday with the formal assumption into office of Farserina Mohammad, who replaced Abuamri Taddik.

New MTIT Minister Farserina Mohammad speaks during the welcome ceremonies for her at the Alnor Hotel and Convention Center in Cotabato City on Monday (4 August 2025). MTIT photo

Mohammad vowed to attract more investments to strengthen local economies, enhance the halal industry, promote peace- and culture-centered tourism, and improve the ease of doing business in the region.

The MTIT is the trade, investment and tourism promotions arm of the Bangsamoro government.

At 37, Mohammad, daughter of Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF) commander Hussein Mohammad of Sulu, is the youngest Cabinet member in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM).

Mohammad was welcomed on Monday by the MTIT team at the Alnor Hotel and Convention Center in Cotabato City.

In her remarks, she expressed gratitude and a sense of duty to the Bangsamoro.

“Thank you for believing, for inspiring me to realize that I’m not just another anak MNLF or a commander’s daughter, but that I also have a 𝘩𝘢𝘲 (truth, right, or reality) to serve the Bangsamoro,” she said in a statement.

Mohammad graduated with a political science degree from the Mindanao State University and studied law at Lyceum College of Law in Makati.

Before her appointment, she was executive director of Layag PUSAKA, a non-government organization supporting children of MNLF members.

Mohammad’s appointment came as Bangsamoro interim Chief Minister Abdulraof Macacua accepted the courtesy resignation of Taddik.

Last June 23, Macacua ordered the courtesy resignations of his top aides in response to complaints against Bangsamoro officials and his attempt “to improve efficiency and effectiveness of service delivery” as the transition period of the Bangsamoro government draws to a close.

The Bangsamoro Region will hold its first parliamentary elections on October 13.

Macacua reappointed Padian Macarimbang Jr. as MTIT deputy minister.

Mohammad acknowledged the contributions of her predecessor, Taddik, who instituted institutional reforms and efforts to expand grassroots support.

With the MTIT under Mohammad, the agency reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to empowering local entrepreneurs, strengthening trade and investment, and promoting sustainable tourism across the BARMM. (Bong S. Sarmiento / MindaNews)