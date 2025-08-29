KCC Malls, Biotech Farms integrate solar power into operations

Arvin Chan, CEO of KCC Malls (left) and Patrick Zhu, president and co-founder of Berde Renewables, sign the solar power purchase agreement on 22 August 2025. Berde Renewables photo

KORONADAL CITY (MindaNews / 29 August) – A Mindanao-grown shopping mall chain and its affiliate agribusiness venture are going green by adopting solar power into their operations.

KCC Malls and Biotech Farms, and Berde Renewables, a leading solar energy company in the Philippines and a portfolio company of global infrastructure investor I Squared Capital, have inked a landmark 8.4-megawatt solar power purchase agreement.

In a statement, the parties said that the partnership will deliver clean and cost-efficient energy to KCC Mall Gensan, KCC Mall Marbel, KCC Mall Zamboanga, and the Biotech Farms agro-industrial facility in South Cotabato, marking a major step in advancing sustainable retail and agricultural operations in Mindanao.

The agreement, signed last August 22, allows KCC Malls to integrate renewable energy into its operations while boosting efficiency and resilience and helps Biotech Farms secure reliable power and cut the carbon footprint of its agro-industrial facility.

“This partnership reflects our commitment to making renewable energy a core part of KCC’s growth and modernization,” Arvin Chan, CEO of KCC Malls, said.

“By integrating clean energy into our operations, we are elevating our standards in retail sustainability while ensuring that our malls remain resilient, efficient, and aligned with the long-term needs of the communities we serve,” he added.

Rainnyl Chiang, renewable energy director at Biotech Farms, Inc., noted that sustainability has always been central to their operations

“At Biotech Farms, sustainability has always been central to our operations. Adding solar energy to our agro-industrial facility further strengthens our commitment to circular economy principles while ensuring stable, cost-efficient power for our business,” he added.

Chiang said that the solar power initiative not only reduces Biotech Farms’ environmental footprint but also supports the broader goal of building a greener and more resilient Mindanao.

Patrick Zhu, president and co-founder of Berde Renewables, thanked KCC and Biotech Farms for trusting the company as their energy partner.

“This partnership shows how industries can work together to make renewable energy deliver real economic value and lasting impact for communities,” Zhu said.

Berde Renewables has already established 45.7 MW of solar projects in the Philippines, with 31 MW currently under construction and a 144 MW development pipeline.

KCC or Koronadal Commercial Corp. originated from the then municipality of Koronadal. KCC Malls and Biotech Farms are under the KCC Group of Companies.

As retail and agro-industrial operations are among the most energy-intensive sectors in Mindanao, the solar power partnership demonstrates how industry leaders can drive real progress toward sustainability, according to Berde Renewables. (Bong S. Sarmiento/MindaNews)